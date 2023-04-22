Sharp shooting from Slipec in Chicago Steel's win over Muskegon Lumberjacks

The host Chicago Steel claimed seven goals the hosting Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday. The final score was 7-2.

The visiting Steel started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Charlie Major scoring in the first minute, assisted by Christopher Delaney .

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Nicholas Moldenhauer , assisted by Jayden Perron .

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Steel.

Jordan Brisson increased the lead to 6-2 in the third period, assisted by Grayden Slipec .

Grayden Slipec increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Chris Able and Michael Hage .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.