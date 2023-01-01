SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sharp shooting from Schifsky in Waterloo Black Hawks' win over Youngstown Phantoms

The host Waterloo Black Hawks claimed seven goals the visiting Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday. The final score was 7-5.

December 31, 2022 09:02 PM
The Black Hawks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Garrett Schifsky scoring in the first period, assisted by Ben Robertson and Zach Bade .

The Phantoms' James Fisher tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Andon Cerbone .

The Black Hawks took the lead with another goal from Garrett Schifsky in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ben Robertson and Aaron Pionk .

The Phantoms tied it up 2-2 late in the first when Tyler Catalano scored, assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Chase Pietila .

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Black Hawks.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 6-3 within the first minute when Zach Bade beat the goalie, assisted by Aaron Pionk.

Gavin O'Connell increased the lead to 7-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Caden Brown and James Hong .

Tomas Machu narrowed the gap to 7-4 four minutes later.

The Phantoms' Matthew Perkins narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Conner de Haro at 18:22 into the third period.

Next up:

On Friday, the Black Hawks will host the Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena and the Phantoms will play against the Team USA at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.

