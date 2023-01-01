Sharp shooting from Schifsky in Waterloo Black Hawks' win over Youngstown Phantoms

The host Waterloo Black Hawks claimed seven goals the visiting Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday. The final score was 7-5.

The Black Hawks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Garrett Schifsky scoring in the first period, assisted by Ben Robertson and Zach Bade .

The Phantoms' James Fisher tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Andon Cerbone .

The Black Hawks took the lead with another goal from Garrett Schifsky in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ben Robertson and Aaron Pionk .

The Phantoms tied it up 2-2 late in the first when Tyler Catalano scored, assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Chase Pietila .

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Black Hawks.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 6-3 within the first minute when Zach Bade beat the goalie, assisted by Aaron Pionk.

Gavin O'Connell increased the lead to 7-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Caden Brown and James Hong .

Tomas Machu narrowed the gap to 7-4 four minutes later.

The Phantoms' Matthew Perkins narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Conner de Haro at 18:22 into the third period.

Next up:

On Friday, the Black Hawks will host the Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena and the Phantoms will play against the Team USA at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.