Sharp shooting from Schifsky in Waterloo Black Hawks' win over Youngstown Phantoms
The host Waterloo Black Hawks claimed seven goals the visiting Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday. The final score was 7-5.
The Black Hawks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Garrett Schifsky scoring in the first period, assisted by Ben Robertson and Zach Bade .
The Phantoms' James Fisher tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Andon Cerbone .
The Black Hawks took the lead with another goal from Garrett Schifsky in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ben Robertson and Aaron Pionk .
The Phantoms tied it up 2-2 late in the first when Tyler Catalano scored, assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Chase Pietila .
The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Black Hawks.
The Black Hawks increased the lead to 6-3 within the first minute when Zach Bade beat the goalie, assisted by Aaron Pionk.
Gavin O'Connell increased the lead to 7-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Caden Brown and James Hong .
Tomas Machu narrowed the gap to 7-4 four minutes later.
The Phantoms' Matthew Perkins narrowed the gap again, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Conner de Haro at 18:22 into the third period.
Next up:
On Friday, the Black Hawks will host the Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena and the Phantoms will play against the Team USA at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.