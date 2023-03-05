Sharp shooting from Montes in Dubuque Fighting Saints' win over Des Moines Buccaneers

The host Dubuque Fighting Saints claimed four goals the visiting Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Fighting Saints took the lead when Max Montes scored the first goal assisted by Ryan St. Louis and Theo Wallberg .

Late, James Reeder scored a goal, assisted by Oliver Moberg , making the score 2-0.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Jayden Jubenvill beat the goalie.

Lubomir Kupco narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.19 remaining of the third after a goal from Max Montes.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Fighting Saints hosting the Lumberjacks at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena and the Buccaneers visiting the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.