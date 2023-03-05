Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Sharp shooting from Montes in Dubuque Fighting Saints' win over Des Moines Buccaneers

The host Dubuque Fighting Saints claimed four goals the visiting Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

img_500263333_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 10:15 PM

The host Dubuque Fighting Saints claimed four goals the visiting Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Fighting Saints took the lead when Max Montes scored the first goal assisted by Ryan St. Louis and Theo Wallberg .

Late, James Reeder scored a goal, assisted by Oliver Moberg , making the score 2-0.

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Jayden Jubenvill beat the goalie.

Lubomir Kupco narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fighting Saints increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.19 remaining of the third after a goal from Max Montes.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Fighting Saints hosting the Lumberjacks at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena and the Buccaneers visiting the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
ushl logo gif v2.gif
USHL
USHL commissioner Bill Robertson won't seek another contract
March 03, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 1: Teams gear up for stretch run as calendar flips to March
March 01, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine