Sharp shooting from Link in Fargo Force's win over Omaha Lancers

The host Fargo Force claimed two points against the hosting Omaha Lancers on Sunday. The final score was 4-1.

The visiting Force took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Bret Link . Kyle Smolen assisted.

The Lancers tied the score 1-1, after only 33 seconds into the second period when Reese Laubach scored, assisted by Chris Romaine and Charlie Lurie .

Early, the Force made it 2-1 with a goal from Bret Link.

Leo Gruba then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Ty Henricks assisted.

Verner Miettinen increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Anthony Menghini .

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Lancers hosting Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, and the Force hosting Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.