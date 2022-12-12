Sharp shooting from Lachance in Youngstown Phantoms' win over Madison Capitols

The host Youngstown Phantoms claimed two points against the hosting Madison Capitols on Saturday. The final score was 6-1.

The visiting Phantoms started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with William Whitelaw scoring in the first period.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brandon Svoboda struck, assisted by Jack Willson .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Blake Bechen in the first period, assisted by Tomas Machu .

Shane Lachance scored late into the second period, assisted by Andon Cerbone .

Chase Pietila increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period.

Shane Lachance increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later.

William Felicio narrowed the gap to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Matt McGroarty .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.