Sharp shooting from Gardner in Tri-City Storm's win over Omaha Lancers

The host Tri-City Storm claimed five goals the visiting Omaha Lancers on Saturday. The final score was 5-3.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kieran Cebrian . Graham Gamache and Daimon Gardner assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Daimon Gardner scored, assisted by Graham Gamache and Charlie Kinsman .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Daimon Gardner late in the first, assisted by Graham Gamache.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Drew Montgomery narrowed the gap to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Alex Bump .

The Lancers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Griffin Jurecki , at 5:54 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Storm play Fargo away on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Comerica Center. The Lancers will face Sioux Falls at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.