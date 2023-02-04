Junior and Prospects | USHL

Sharp shooting from Finley in Chicago Steel's win over Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The host Chicago Steel claimed six goals the hosting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday. The final score was 6-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:44 PM
The visiting Steel opened strong, early in the game with Quinn Finley scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Zam Plante .

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Quinn Finley scored yet again, assisted by Zam Plante and Anthony Dowd .

The Steel's Michael Emerson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Nicholas Moldenhauer .

The RoughRiders narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Ryan Walsh late in the first period, assisted by Jacob Kraft and Tyson Gross .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Steel.

The Steel increased the lead to 5-2, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Jack Harvey beat the goalie.

Mick Thompson increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third period, assisted by Quinn Finley.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Chicago at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

