Sharp shooting from Finley in Chicago Steel's win over Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The host Chicago Steel claimed six goals the hosting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday. The final score was 6-2.

The visiting Steel opened strong, early in the game with Quinn Finley scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Zam Plante .

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Quinn Finley scored yet again, assisted by Zam Plante and Anthony Dowd .

The Steel's Michael Emerson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Nicholas Moldenhauer .

The RoughRiders narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Ryan Walsh late in the first period, assisted by Jacob Kraft and Tyson Gross .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Steel.

The Steel increased the lead to 5-2, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Jack Harvey beat the goalie.

Mick Thompson increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third period, assisted by Quinn Finley.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Chicago at Fox Valley Ice Arena.