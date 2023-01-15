Sharp shooting from Danylov in Green Bay Gamblers' win over Team USA

The host Green Bay Gamblers claimed five goals the hosting Team USA on Saturday. The final score was 5-4.

The Gamblers tied it up 1-1 early into the first period when Raimonds Vitolins struck, assisted by Nicholas VanTassell and Eli Sebastian .

The Gamblers took the lead in the first period when Barrett Hall scored.

The Team USA's Teddy Stiga tied the game 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Christian Humphreys.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Gamblers.

James Hagens narrowed the gap to 5-4 early in the third period, assisted by Max Plante.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Team USA hosting the Lumberjacks at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena and the Gamblers visiting the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.