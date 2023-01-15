SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | USHL

Sharp shooting from Danylov in Green Bay Gamblers' win over Team USA

The host Green Bay Gamblers claimed five goals the hosting Team USA on Saturday. The final score was 5-4.

img_500224228_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 08:39 PM
Share

The host Green Bay Gamblers claimed five goals the hosting Team USA on Saturday. The final score was 5-4.

The Gamblers tied it up 1-1 early into the first period when Raimonds Vitolins struck, assisted by Nicholas VanTassell and Eli Sebastian .

The Gamblers took the lead in the first period when Barrett Hall scored.

The Team USA's Teddy Stiga tied the game 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Christian Humphreys.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Gamblers.

James Hagens narrowed the gap to 5-4 early in the third period, assisted by Max Plante.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Team USA hosting the Lumberjacks at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena and the Gamblers visiting the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.

Related Topics: GREEN BAY GAMBLERS