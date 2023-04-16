Samuel Harris and Clint Levens played pivotal roles in home win against Omaha Lancers

On Saturday, the Sioux Falls Stampede outlasted the Omaha Lancers in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Stampede took the lead when Clint Levens scored the first goal.

Late, Samuel Harris scored a goal, assisted by Max Rud and Maddox Fleming , making the score 2-0.

The Lancers made it 2-1 with a goal from Tanner Rowe .

The Stampede travel to Fargo on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena. The Lancers will face Des Moines on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.