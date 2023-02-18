Rozzi scores twice in Youngstown Phantoms' win over Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-3 on Friday.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Phantoms led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Phantoms scored zero goal in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Fighting Saints narrowed the gap again early in the third period when James Reeder beat the goalie, assisted by Jake Sondreal and Cole Helm .

Jake Rozzi increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Andrew Centrella and Shane Lachance .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.13 remaining of the third after a goal from William Whitelaw , assisted by Martin Misiak and Shane Lachance.

The win over the Fighting Saints means that the Phantoms have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.