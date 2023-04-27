Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects USHL

RoughRiders, Fighting Saints earn road wins and advance to second round

Cedar Rapids earns game-three win in Plymouth while Dubuque wins its second straight game in Green Bay

Martins Lavins.jpg
Cedar Rapids forward Martins Lavins scored two goals Wednesday night in the RoughRiders' 3-1 win over the NTDP at USA Hockey Arena. Lavins' goals were his second and third of the series.
Contributed / Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Andy Scanlon
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:34 PM

The first round is complete as Cedar Rapids and Dubuque are moving on in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The second round begins Friday as Cedar Rapids will visit Youngstown, while Fargo will host Tri-City and Waterloo will host Lincoln in the west. Dubuque will visit Chicago starting on Saturday.

Here’s how the RoughRiders and Fighting Saints got the job done Wednesday night.

Lavins stays hot as RoughRiders take game three in Plymouth

Cedar Rapids took game one on Monday and saw the NTDP take game two in the final minutes Tuesday night. However, the sixth-seeded RoughRiders got the job done with a 3-1 win in game three.

Cedar Rapids became the first road team to advance to the second round and will now head to Youngstown for the second round. It’s the first time Cedar Rapids has advanced past the first round since the 2018-19 season.

Martins Lavins gave Cedar Rapids an early lead as the Latvian forward netted his first goal of the night and second of the series 3:46 into the contest. Lavins doubled the lead nearly 10 minutes later, redirecting a Colin Grable shot from the point past NTDP goaltender Jack Parsons.

The RoughRiders scored six second-period goals between the first two games and Jack Musa added a seventh, snapping a shot home from the near circle at the 10:35 mark.

Besides Max Plante’s third-period goal, the RoughRiders locked it down from there. Bruno Bruveris made 28 saves between the pipes and earned his second win of the series.

Cedar Rapids will head to Youngstown this weekend and face the Phantoms in a best-of-three series.

Fighting Saints hang on for 3-2 win in Green Bay

Aidan Park gave the Gamblers an early 1-0 lead and things looked promising on the Green Bay side. However, the Fighting Saints responded with three consecutive goals and won their second straight game, clinching the best-of-three series.

With Wednesday's 3-2 win, Dubuque will head to Chicago and continue its pursuit of the organization's third Clark Cup.

Ryan St. Louis needed just 2:42 to answer Park's goal and the two teams remained tied after 20 minutes. Caelum Dick and Owen Michaels scored second-period goals while Marcus Brännman made 34 saves.

Besides Bodie Nobes' third-period short-handed goal, Brännman kept Green Bay off the board the rest of the way, securing the series-clinching win.

Dubuque joins Cedar Rapids as the second road team to win a series this week. Game one between the Fighting Saints and Steel is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
