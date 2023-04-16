RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch, Stars sweep Fargo, Bucs earn pair of massive wins

There’s still one game left on the schedule Sunday afternoon, but a lot has happened around the USHL over the past 48 hours.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what you might have missed.

Cedar Rapids and Sioux City clinch playoff spots

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Sioux City Musketeers both clinched playoff spots Friday night, becoming the 10th and 11th teams to do so. One final playoff spot remains up for grabs in the Western Conference and the field of six is set in the east.

Cedar Rapids is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Dubuque and four behind Green Bay. However, the RoughRiders have played one fewer game and will have a chance to earn two points Tuesday against Madison.

Still defending the cup pic.twitter.com/3tCCuikV6A — Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) April 15, 2023

Sioux City is locked into the fifth spot in the Western Conference and will open the Clark Cup Playoffs in Kearney, Nebraska, against the Tri-City Storm.

Sioux City is currently fifth with 61 points while Tri-City is fourth with 72. Both teams have two games left.

Stars stay hot and sweep Force in Fargo

Staying in the Western Conference, the Lincoln Stars pulled off an impressive sweep in Fargo this weekend. The Stars took game one in overtime Friday night, 4-3, and finished the sweep with a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Cameron Whitehead posted his fifth shutout of the season Saturday with 28 saves while former Fargo forward German Yavash, Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Brennan Ali all found the back of the net.

His fifth shutout of the season was also his fifth consecutive win in between the pipes. @CWhitehead39's stop on this two-on-one chance earns tonight's @SamsClub Save of the Game. pic.twitter.com/NF1k9QgI23 — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 16, 2023

Doug Grimes scored a pair of goals on Friday and Boston Buckberger delivered the overtime winner, his second game-winning goal of the season.

Lincoln is 8-1-0-1 in its last 10 and 12-2-0-1 since the start of March.

"I think over the past month, I think the team's really started to gel and we really found our group and understanding what we have to do to be successful every night and following our systems," Whitehead said.

The Stars are currently third in the Western Conference, one point behind Waterloo. Whoever finishes higher will earn a first-round bye while the other will host either Des Moines or Sioux Falls in the first round.

Cameron Whitehead stopped all 29 shots that he faced as the Lincoln Stars won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday night at Scheels Arena.



Tonight's recap is presented by Great Clips.https://t.co/3C9HB9hUKQ — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 16, 2023

Des Moines sweeps Tri-City, Buccaneers overtake Stampede for final spot

The Buccaneers also earned an impressive sweep over Tri-City this weekend and more importantly, earned a massive four points for their playoff hopes. Des Moines will look to make it six points Sunday afternoon in Omaha but it’s been a tremendous start.

Defenseman Michael Bevilacqua netted his third overtime winner of the season on Friday in a 4-3 win while Jan Korec stole the show on Saturday with a 35-save shutout.

Four of Bevilacqua’s career-high seven goals this season have been game-winners while Korec’s shutout was the first of his USHL career. Braden Rourke also scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win.

The Buccaneers have won three straight heading into Sunday afternoon’s game and are tied with Sioux Falls for the final playoff spot. Both sides have 54 points, however, Des Moines has played one fewer game.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 against the Lancers this season and 2-0 in Omaha.

Celebrini to join Team Canada

In a move that many around the USHL expected, Macklin Celebrini is on his way to Switzerland to represent Team Canada at the U18 World Championships.

This puts a bow on Celebrini’s sensational rookie season, and very likely his time in the USHL.

The Boston University commit racked up 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games and leads the league in both categories. The 16-year-old forward set multiple franchise and USHL records along the way and was on pace for over 100 points.

It leaves quite the void in Chicago’s lineup as the Steel prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run. In a bit of a surprising move, Jayden Perron was left off the Team Canada roster.

Ice Chips