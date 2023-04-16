Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch, Stars sweep Fargo, Bucs earn pair of massive wins

Cameron Whitehead and Jan Korec post shutouts as Stars and Bucs complete road sweeps

DSCN9155.jpg
Lincoln Stars forward Keaton Peters (10) rushes in to join his teammates to celebrate a 3-0 win over the Fargo Force on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:25 AM

There’s still one game left on the schedule Sunday afternoon, but a lot has happened around the USHL over the past 48 hours.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what you might have missed.

Cedar Rapids and Sioux City clinch playoff spots

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Sioux City Musketeers both clinched playoff spots Friday night, becoming the 10th and 11th teams to do so. One final playoff spot remains up for grabs in the Western Conference and the field of six is set in the east.

Cedar Rapids is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Dubuque and four behind Green Bay. However, the RoughRiders have played one fewer game and will have a chance to earn two points Tuesday against Madison.

Sioux City is locked into the fifth spot in the Western Conference and will open the Clark Cup Playoffs in Kearney, Nebraska, against the Tri-City Storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux City is currently fifth with 61 points while Tri-City is fourth with 72. Both teams have two games left.

Stars stay hot and sweep Force in Fargo

Staying in the Western Conference, the Lincoln Stars pulled off an impressive sweep in Fargo this weekend. The Stars took game one in overtime Friday night, 4-3, and finished the sweep with a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Cameron Whitehead posted his fifth shutout of the season Saturday with 28 saves while former Fargo forward German Yavash, Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Brennan Ali all found the back of the net.

Doug Grimes scored a pair of goals on Friday and Boston Buckberger delivered the overtime winner, his second game-winning goal of the season.

Lincoln is 8-1-0-1 in its last 10 and 12-2-0-1 since the start of March.

"I think over the past month, I think the team's really started to gel and we really found our group and understanding what we have to do to be successful every night and following our systems," Whitehead said.

The Stars are currently third in the Western Conference, one point behind Waterloo. Whoever finishes higher will earn a first-round bye while the other will host either Des Moines or Sioux Falls in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Des Moines sweeps Tri-City, Buccaneers overtake Stampede for final spot

The Buccaneers also earned an impressive sweep over Tri-City this weekend and more importantly, earned a massive four points for their playoff hopes. Des Moines will look to make it six points Sunday afternoon in Omaha but it’s been a tremendous start.

Defenseman Michael Bevilacqua netted his third overtime winner of the season on Friday in a 4-3 win while Jan Korec stole the show on Saturday with a 35-save shutout.

Michael Bevilacqua Goal.JPG
USHL
Buccaneers defenseman Michael Bevilacqua continues development and continues success against Lincoln
Veteran defenseman nets another game-winner Tuesday night in overtime win over Stars
February 16, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Four of Bevilacqua’s career-high seven goals this season have been game-winners while Korec’s shutout was the first of his USHL career. Braden Rourke also scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win.

The Buccaneers have won three straight heading into Sunday afternoon’s game and are tied with Sioux Falls for the final playoff spot. Both sides have 54 points, however, Des Moines has played one fewer game.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 against the Lancers this season and 2-0 in Omaha.

Celebrini to join Team Canada

In a move that many around the USHL expected, Macklin Celebrini is on his way to Switzerland to represent Team Canada at the U18 World Championships.

This puts a bow on Celebrini’s sensational rookie season, and very likely his time in the USHL.

The Boston University commit racked up 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games and leads the league in both categories. The 16-year-old forward set multiple franchise and USHL records along the way and was on pace for over 100 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

It leaves quite the void in Chicago’s lineup as the Steel prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run. In a bit of a surprising move, Jayden Perron was left off the Team Canada roster.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
With just two weekends remaining in the regular season, points are at a premium as teams battle for playoff spots and positioning
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
From roller hockey in California to an 18-game point streak in the USHL, Tri-City's Connelly has blossomed into one of the USHL's youngest and biggest offensive threats
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
Lincoln Stars keep shining, Chicago Steel remain atop the Eastern Conference and races tighten for final playoff spots
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Cayden Casey DSM Buccaneers.JPG
USHL
Des Moines center Cayden Casey re-adjusts to life in the USHL after deep tournament run with Andover
Elk River's Cayden Casey has two goals and an assist through his first nine games back with the Des Moines Buccaneers. So far so good for the St. Lawrence commit
April 11, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Dubuque Overtime win celebration.jpg
USHL
Fighting Saints overcome early-season adversity and playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season
After adjusting to a new coaching staff and playing their first eight games on the road, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have embraced an identity and clinched another playoff berth
April 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL Players of the Week April 10 2023.JPG
USHL
Dubuque's Ryan St. Louis rides 8-point weekend to Player of the Week honors
St. Louis has 12 points over his last five games, Bodie Nobes records a hat trick against Muskegon and Emmett Croteau earns his fourth win over Fargo to earn the USHL's weekly awards
April 10, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Doug Grimes Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Dubuque and Green Bay clinch, Waterloo wins another thriller over Fargo
Chicago takes three points from Youngstown, Waterloo and Fargo get back on track and Lincoln improves to 9-1 against Omaha this season
April 10, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
California native Masun Fleece becomes the fourth tender in franchise history and will join Fargo for the 2023-24 season
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
Trevor Connelly extended his point streak to a franchise record 18 games Tuesday night while Waterloo’s Griffin Erdman announces commitment to Northeastern
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
Max Lundgren records 23-save shutout, Antonio Fernandez racks up five-point week and Cole Eiserman finishes USHL play with five more goals
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ice Chips

  • Despite the disappointing weekend, the Fargo Force clinched the Western Conference title in Friday’s overtime loss to Lincoln. Fargo leads the way with 84 points, five up on Waterloo.
  • Madison forward Nathan Lewis netted a hat trick on Friday and Andrew Kuzma scored twice Saturday in Madison’s 5-2 win at Muskegon. The Capitols swept the Lumberjacks this weekend and have won three straight. Madison is 5-4-0-1 in its last 10.
  • Waterloo forward Garrett Schifsky scored twice on Friday and again Saturday in Waterloo’s 4-1 win over Sioux City. The Michigan commit has four goals and five points over his last three games.
  • Cedar Rapids defenseman Eric Pohlkamp recorded a four-assist game on Friday and scored a goal on Saturday, bringing his season point total to 51. Pohlkamp is second among USHL defensemen in points, one behind Dubuque’s Max Burkholder.
  • Chicago forwards Jack Harvey and Jayden Perron continued their stellar seasons this weekend with two goals each. Harvey has goals in three straight and points in four straight while Perron has points in nine of his last 10. The North Dakota commit scored twice Saturday night.
  • The USHL handed out four suspensions this weekend: Fargo goaltender Anton Castro (one game, Abuse of Officials), Cedar Rapids defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald (one game, Helmet Removal), Youngstown assistant coach Brandon Gotkin (TBD), Abuse of Officials) and Fargo defenseman Jakob Stender (TBD, Inciting Opponent). Castro and Fitzgerald served their suspensions on Saturday.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Michael Hrabal 5.JPG
USHL
Omaha's Michael Hrabal finishes USHL rookie season strong and now turns attention to U18 World Championships
From handling the extra pressure of being a top prospect to navigating a new country, Omaha's Michael Hrabal dealt with a lot during his first USHL season but finished on a high note
April 03, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly Tri-City.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Storm sweep Stampede, Stars continue to impress and Steel explode for 13 goals against NTDP
Lincoln, Tri-City and Waterloo continue their battle in the west, Chicago makes a statement against the U18s, and Fargo snaps five-game losing skid
April 02, 2023 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Antonio Fernandez Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Lincoln's Antonio Fernandez continues to shine in his second USHL season and produce offensively
Although the offense is a big part of his game, the California native and Colorado College commit continues to develop his overall game in year two with the Stars
April 01, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong
Lincoln's 4-3 win vaults the Stars over Waterloo in the Western Conference while Tri-City becomes the sixth team to clinch a USHL playoff spot
April 01, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT