Rookie forward Ryan Conmy is making the most of his time and opportunity in Sioux City

Ryan Conmy has quietly been one of the USHL's top rookies with 23 goals and 35 points for the Sioux City Musketeers

Ryan Conmy Sioux City.JPG
Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy is currently tied for fourth in the USHL with 23 goals and his 35 points rank fourth amongst USHL rookies.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 06, 2023 01:29 PM
Share

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The past six months have been quite the change for Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy.

The Virginia native has spent his entire life on the East Coast and now finds himself surrounded by cornfields and cattle in northwest Iowa. Quite literally as Conmy lives on a farm with his billet family in Sioux City.

Although Conmy hasn’t spent any time herding cattle, the right-shot winger has spent plenty of time in the offensive zone and has quietly been one of the USHL’s top rookies this season.

“It’s a lot different than back home but I’ve really enjoyed my time out here,” Conmy told The Rink Live Sunday afternoon. “Our coach (Jason Kersner) is from the East Coast as well so we talk about it sometimes with the differences in the food and the lifestyle and everything.

"But it’s been cool to experience this part of the country.”

Conmy was held off the scoresheet Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Lincoln. However, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound winger is currently tied for fourth in the USHL with 23 goals. His 35 points are also tied with Tyler Hotson for the most on Sioux City’s roster and rank fourth amongst USHL rookies.

He netted his first career hat trick Friday night in a 7-2 win over Des Moines and followed it up with another goal in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Lincoln. Friday’s hat trick was Conmy’s sixth multi-goal game of the season.

“It’s been an adjustment with the speed and physicality in this league, but I think I’ve adjusted well so far this season,” Conmy said. “We have a great group of veterans, so that’s helped a lot. Ben Doran, Sam Deckhut, Grant Slukynsky — all of those guys.

"I’ve really just tried to learn from them and it’s been awesome playing with this group so far.”

Conmy was drafted by the Musketeers in the seventh round (Phase II) of last May’s USHL Draft. He was also previously selected by Waterloo in the ninth round (Phase II) of the 2021 USHL Draft and the Niagara IceDogs in the eighth round of the 2020 OHL Draft.

NHL Central Scouting rated Conmy as the 211th-best North American skater in its midterm rankings last month. It’s a list Conmy could certainly climb before this summer’s NHL Draft, especially if he continues to find the back of the net at the rate he has over the past two months.

“You look at the leading scorers in the country and ever since he was a young teenager he filled the net," said current Los Angeles Kings scout and former Musketeers GM Andy Johnson , who drafted Conmy last May. "We had a really good scouting staff in SC that spent a lot of time watching him and I was able to watch him myself, and the stats back up what you see.”

Even with his production, Conmy has still relatively flown under the radar in the USHL this season. Especially in a rookie class that features Macklin Celebrini of the Chicago Steel, William Whitelaw of the Youngstown Phantoms and Mac Swanson of the Fargo Forceamong others.

At the same time, his numbers speak for themselves and Conmy’s has continued to build confidence by the game.

“Once you put a couple pucks in the net, you get some confidence. And I’ve been lucky enough to do it a few times this season,” Conmy said. “Plus I’ve been playing with great linemates this season, so I definitely give them a lot of credit too.

"But I’ve really just tried to keep my head down, go to work and keep playing the same game every night.”

“No disrespect to Ryan, but I don’t think anybody expected him to be on the pace that he’s on coming into this season,” Johnson added. “But he deserves all of the credit and it’s been fun to see.

"He’s in an elite class at this point of the season and he’s continued to impress.”

Conmy added he’s looking forward to doing what he can down the stretch to help the Musketeers go on another playoff run. Sioux City hoisted the Clark Cup last May and the Musketeers currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with 41 points - six points behind third-place Lincoln.

He’d like to add another banner to the Tyson Events Center rafters this spring.

As for what’s next, the New Hampshire commit will head back closer to home. Conmy still isn’t entirely sure if he’ll join the Wildcats next season or return for one more year in the USHL. Either way, he’s excited for what’s to come.

“Playing in Hockey East has always been one of my goals since I was a little kid and I’ve got some family up in the area, so it was an easy decision,” he said. “I grew up going to some (Hockey East) games and (New Hampshire) is a great school. I’m very fortunate to have that opportunity.”

Ryan Conmy Sioux City 36.JPG
Before he makes the jump to college, Ryan Conmy said his biggest focus is to become more of a “complete player.” Conmy added he prides himself on “doing the little things right” and feels he’s someone that can make an impact in all three zones.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Make no mistake, Conmy has quickly become a fan favorite in Sioux City. Fifteen of his 23 goals have been scored on home ice this season and Musketeers fans have gotten used to hearing Conmy’s name announced over the arena speakers.

After taking pictures with fans and signing autographs on the concourse following Sunday’s game, Conmy said the fan support and people of Sioux City have been one of the most enjoyable parts of this season.

The lifestyle might be different, but No. 36 is feeling comfortable on and off the ice in northwest Iowa.

“Everyone’s been great. My billets have been awesome and everyone in the organization has been so welcoming,” he said. “It was honestly really easy to fit right in and I feel like that helped a lot at the start of this season. I’ve loved it ever since I got here and we’ve got a special group here.”

