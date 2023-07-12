Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

Rod Braceful returns to USA Hockey as NTDP's director of player personnel

Braceful back in Plymouth after spending two years scouting for the Chicago Blackhawks

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:54 PM

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Rod Braceful is back for a second stint at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program as the Detroit native has been named its director of player personnel.

Braceful, 35, had been working as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks the past two seasons, both at the amateur and professional level.

He had previously served as the NTDP’s assistant director of player personnel for three seasons (2018-21), where his focus was on recruiting and evaluating prospective players for the NTDP.

“I am thrilled to be back with USA Hockey and can’t wait to get started in my new role and continue to bring the best young American talent to the NTDP,” Braceful said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization, particularly Kyle Davidson, Mike Doneghey and Rob Facca for allowing me to grow professionally and work in the National Hockey League.”

Although Braceful’s focus shifted to Chicago, he still remained involved with USA Hockey the past two seasons. He served as the director of player personnel for the 2022 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and was also on the staff of the U.S. Junior Select Team, which won the 2022 World Junior A Challenge.

Braceful replaces Kevin Reiter, who held the position since 2017 and was recently tied to an open assistant coach position at the University of Michigan.

Braceful’s resume also includes multiple stops in the USHL as Muskegon’s director of scouting (2017-18) and two years scouting for the Sioux Falls Stampede (2015-17).

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Rod back to USA Hockey,” said Scott Monaghan, USA Hockey’s assistant executive director for the NTDP and USA Hockey Arena. “He is well-versed in identifying players and building relationships and will play a key role in the continued evolution of the NTDP.”

Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
