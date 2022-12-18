SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Road win for Waterloo Black Hawks against Omaha Lancers after penalty shootout

The Waterloo Black Hawks faced the Omaha Lancers at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Waterloo was crowned winner as the game finished 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 17, 2022 09:16 PM
Next up:

The Lancers host the Lincoln Stars on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Black Hawks will face Dubuque at home on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.

