Road win for Waterloo Black Hawks against Omaha Lancers after penalty shootout

The Waterloo Black Hawks faced the Omaha Lancers at home in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Waterloo was crowned winner as the game finished 4-3.

Next up:

The Lancers host the Lincoln Stars on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Black Hawks will face Dubuque at home on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.