Q&A with USHL commissioner Bill Robertson as the end of his tenure approaches

Greg Hefferan will take over as USHL Commissioner on July 1, marking the end of Bill Robertson’s two-year tenure in the same chair.

Robertson — who has quite the resume in the sport — announced earlier this spring he would not seek another contract and told The Rink Live he believes he's leaving the league on "great terms."

Although he's getting out of hockey full-time, Robertson will remain involved in the sport and do a variety of consulting work. But he's also looking forward to spending more time with family.

The Rink Live recently caught up with Robertson to assess the current state of the USHL, what’s changed in his tenure, what he’d like to see moving forward and much more.

Editor's note: Some questions and answers were slightly edited for clarity.

Q: A lot has happened from the time you took over in June of 2021 until now, but how do you feel about the current state of the USHL?

A: I believe the league is in fabulous shape both on and off the ice. From a hockey perspective, the players get bigger, faster and stronger and I’m so impressed with how far I’ve seen the talent come even in my two years. Then from a business perspective, we’ve had two successful financial years and I know our owners are pleased with that. And I’m happy that we’ve been able to bring in some new and additional sponsors and several marketing initiatives that have helped grow the brand of our league while I’ve been commissioner.

Q: Coming from mainly a college and a professional background, I’m sure the USHL was a bit of an adjustment at first… But after watching games over the last two years, how good is the product on the ice?

A: It’s amazing. Honestly, going from the NHL to college and now to junior hockey, I wasn’t really sure what to expect from a skill level and quality of play. But I honestly can say there’s not much of a difference between Division I college hockey and our league.

The play on the ice is very similar and I’ve had a lot of people tell me it’s harder to make a USHL team as a 16-year-old than it might be to make a college roster now. And after seeing the amount of draft picks and talent that is competing for roster spots and coming through our league, I believe that and I think that’s a reflection of how good the product is.

Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini turned heads with an incredible rookie season and was one of the top players in junior hockey. He did it as a 16-year-old too, a reflection of the young talent currently in the league. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Steel.

Q: It’d be easy for people to forget, but when you took over the position, the league was coming out of the pandemic… How big of a challenge was that?

A: It was very daunting and even last season we were still dealing with the pandemic for a while. Having gone through it personally at the WCHA made it a little easier, but nothing prepares you for a pandemic and it certainly was a challenge —especially considering I was still learning the league. But I give our owners a lot of credit because they wanted to play hockey and whether we had full arenas or not, we had a full schedule and I’m very proud to say we were able to do that in my first season.

Q: Specifically on the financial side, how much of an impact did the pandemic have on the league? And have teams recovered?

A: I know it was very stressful at first. Obviously our teams were playing with reduced capacity and our league doesn’t have the NHL TV contracts. And with our league, concessions, merchandise, sponsors and all of those things play a factor. So even though we were playing games, it was honestly a huge challenge at first when crowds were limited. But gradually things got better and I honestly think we came out stronger because of it, so I would say teams have recovered.

I think our league is in a great financial position currently and I think a big part of that is we were able to work on a new streaming agreement and we’ve been able to revamp our website. It took us less than a year to do both of those things and that’s something I’m very proud of.

Q: How much more attention and exposure have you seen the USHL get in your tenure?

A: I think that's really improved over the last two years. We did all sorts of rebranding, which helped, but I think the biggest thing is we’ve really strengthened our relationship with both the NHL and USA Hockey, and those have been instrumental in us getting additional exposure and helping grow the USHL brand.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current USHL playoff format? Is it something you want to see change moving forward?

A: It’s not going to be my decision and the league has a scheduling committee that has presidents, owners and GMs on it. But I would like to see a consistent format that plays out over five years just to see how it looks. I understand the frustration but I also know it’s tough to schedule games at the drop of a hat. And some teams in our league don’t even know if they’re going to make the playoffs until the last week of the season.

But at the same time, you play a ton of games during the regular season, you play several games in the preseason and our season is a long grind of a season. So I think we need to take a look at how many games we’re playing. If there’s a way to shorten it, I think that would be a big help and as for the playoffs, I do think you need to play more than three games in a series but I also don’t think you can be playing until the end of July, so you need to find a way to make everything fit. But most of all, I want us to stick to a format and whatever we decide let it play out over several years.

Q: 12 out of the 16 teams make the playoffs in the current playoff structure… Is that a good thing?

A: I do. I think more playoff hockey is better and it provides hope and additional motivation for these young men. I understand the argument, but I don’t think there’s a problem with 12 of the 16 making it. It gives our league more opportunities to showcase the talent too and these players work all year for this point, so I think we should reward them for that.

Q: Another hot topic around junior hockey… You hear about the QMJHL banning fighting and other leagues cracking down. I know the USHL has made an attempt to limit fighting in recent years, but what are your thoughts on it?

A: It’s been a big discussion point for our owners and it will continue to be going forward. The No. 1 focus of the USHL is the safety of these young men and we want to do whatever we can to keep them safe on the ice and off the ice. It’s a fast sport and it’s a physical sport, so we know there are going to be collisions, but I want to see as few hits to the head and hits from behind, which I believe will solve a lot of the problems with fighting. That’s why we’ve cracked down and issued more suspensions on those types of hits this season to set a standard, because the safety of these kids is the No. 1 priority.

I don’t want to see a 20-year-old fighting a 16-year-old either, because that’s not good for our sport. I see hockey changing globally and there’s less fighting than ever, and I’m a proponent that less fighting is better. And hopefully that part of the game will be eliminated overall in amateur hockey in the years to come.

Q: Speaking of 16 teams… You see the NAHL and some other junior leagues expanding. Do you ever see the USHL potentially expanding?

A: I do. There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t get a call from a potential market or someone that’s interested in owning a USHL team, and that’s a good sign. And many of those are in the Midwest. But I think over time the USHL could expand both to the west and the east. Now I don’t know how long we’re talking or what the right number is, but I could very well see a scenario where the league has 20 or even 24 teams as soon as the next 5-10 years.

Q: When you look back, what are you the proudest of that you accomplished in your USHL tenure?

A: I think the biggest thing is we’ve strengthened the relationship with the NHL and USA Hockey immensely. Not that they were bad beforehand, but I feel we’ve really strengthened those and those are two really important partners to our league.

A fan might not understand what it means, but they assist us financially and from a promotional and marketing standpoint. And from a player development standpoint, they’ve been big too. And I don’t think the league would be where it is today without those partnerships.