Q&A with new USHL commissioner Glenn Hefferan

Glenn Hefferan has officially occupied the USHL commissioner chair for a month as the New Jersey native took over for Bill Robertson on July 1.

From meeting his staff to traveling across the country, whether it be for meetings or touring the USHL rinks, Hefferan’s first month has certainly kept him busy.

The Rink Live recently caught up with the new commissioner to get his current thoughts on the USHL, see what he’d like to see moving forward and learn more about his hockey upbringing. Along with some insight on how Hefferan got the job.

Editor's note: Some questions and answers were slightly edited for clarity.

@FargoForce site visit. Just amazing facility… with a staff to match! Thank you Fargo Force! pic.twitter.com/7Jaw5CfnAi — Glenn Hefferan (@GlennHefferan) August 3, 2023

Q: How did you initially get started in hockey? Did you play growing up?

A: I grew up in Jersey City and my dad was more of a baseball, basketball and a football guy, and that wasn’t my path. I remember one winter right after Christmas I went public skating at a rink that was located right behind the center field wall at Roosevelt Stadium and I collided with a good friend of mine, Kevin Russell, who I'm still friends with today. He got up and told me it was because I was wearing figure skates and I needed to get hockey skates.

So I went home that day and begged my mom for about two hours and then we went to a local store and I got a pair of Sherwood skates for about 25 bucks. I went back to public skating that night and saw Kevin again, and he brought me over to his house after and gave me all of his old hockey gear. And I got started playing right then. Honestly, I was a terrible hockey player, and that’s what happens when you start skating late. But I stayed with it. Then I started officiating when I was 15, started coaching when I was 18 and I actually covered the New Jersey Devils as a stringer from 1988-1996 too.

Q: How did you initially start working in the sport?

A: I was working on Wall Street and my daughter was born, so I was thinking I’m gonna have to step down in the sport. But next thing I know, I was elected president of the Atlantic Metropolitan Hockey League in 1993. At the time was the Met League, which up until a few years ago was the longest operating junior league in the country. Then I quickly got involved at the national level thanks to Dave Tyler, who was the Vice President for USA Hockey and the head of their junior council, and Dave really took me under his wing. I was elected to the USA Hockey board in 1997 and was put on what was called the super league task force, which was designed to build a super league, which was the precursor to Tier 1 hockey.

Ironically they flew us out to Waterloo, Iowa and I went to my first USHL game at the old Waterloo building. They had over 5,000 people there and my first thought was this is what junior hockey should look like, and then we went to games in Des Moines and Omaha. So I was hooked. I’ve just stayed involved at the junior hockey level over the years and did a lot of work in New Jersey.

Q: With the USHL job specifically, walk me through how that came about…

A: Six months ago it was not even a thought in my head. I remember I was approached by an old colleague last March that said they wanted to buy a USHL team, which I helped him with, and in the process I started talking to a few people around the league and knew Bill (Robertson) wasn’t seeking another contract. The next thing I know I’m immersed into the process of being considered for league commissioner and in early June I got the notice that I got it.

Honestly, I prayed a lot and talked to my family throughout the process, and they were really excited about it, but the entire time I thought it was a long-shot that I’d get. I had a really simple life and was happy with where I was too, and this was taking on a challenge. But I’m thrilled to be here and I wouldn’t have done it if I wasn’t as excited about this league as I am.

Q: What made the job appealing to you?

A: I’ve always been a league guy and that’s what I enjoy. In essence, you’re herding cats. You’re trying to build a consensus among a group of people and you’re trying to do what’s best for everyone, and I honestly feel like it’s a place that I’ve excelled. Make no mistake, the USHL has its problems and challenges, just like every other league. But when you see the talent on the ice, the people in place and what’s on the horizon for this league, it was really appealing.

The hockey speaks for itself — you see the NHL picks and college commitments. And I felt the league was on the cusp of some really great things off the ice. So I just really liked the direction the league is heading and that’s the biggest thing that attracted me.

Q: What are your thoughts on the league you’re taking over? Is there anything specific you want to see improve or change?

A: From a hockey standpoint, the future couldn’t be better. It’s a really strong league and the quality of play is incredible, but as we’ve seen over the years it only continues to get better. From the other side of the business, in terms of communication, broadcasting, ticketing, advertising, you name it — there are things we have to work on. We have to do a better job of getting our message out there and there’s a lot of mixed messages out there for younger players too, and I think we can help better educate them. So I think there’s a lot of areas for us to grow that’ll impact the quality of the league and the experience our players get.

I’ve been drinking through a firehose a little bit so far and I have a lot of ideas in my mind, but one of the biggest things I’ve learned over the years is you have to learn what you don’t know first. This is kind of subscribing to servant leadership and one of the best things I can do right now is listen. I need to listen to what the people around me and the people within our teams have to say. So it’ll be a lot of learning and as a league I really want us to focus on the little things first.

Editor's note: Hefferan confirmed that the USHL will change its flight policy this season and teams will be allowed to fly if they choose to do so. Hefferan said the change will hopefully alleviate some of the travel fatigue, especially in the postseason.

Q: I’m sure you’ve seen other junior hockey leagues expanding in recent years… Is expansion something you would consider in the USHL?

A: Yes it is. We’ve had a couple different opportunities that have recently approached us, and I don’t want to say specifics or give any type of timeline, but there are definitely opportunities on the horizon. Our franchise values continue to go up and when you have a league like ours where the hockey is trending the way it is, that gets people even more interested. So we’ll see what the future holds, but we’d be foolish not to consider it and there’s interest out there.

Q: Another topic that’s generated some conversation in recent years… What are your thoughts on the league’s current playoff format?

A: I have a traditionalist streak in me but I think before I make any type of opinion, I have to see it first-hand. The biggest thing for me is what’s the best scenario from a hockey standpoint? The season is a grind but to get to the best things in life is hard, and being battle-tested matters. So I think that makes the playoffs even more meaningful and impactful in some ways, and maybe the current format gives you that. But I need to see it and I want to hear from the professionals. What do our coaches say? What do scouts say? So I’m kind of taking a wait-and-see approach at this point but we’ll see what it looks like in the future.

Q: You’ve been touring the USHL buildings this month… Are there any specific ones you’re looking forward to visiting?

A: The last USHL building I was in was Youngstown, but it’s probably been a few years. I’m looking forward to seeing some of the Western Conference buildings for the first time though. I haven’t been to Tri-City, Fargo, Sioux Falls or Sioux City, or the current rink in Omaha, so I’m looking forward to visiting those for the first time. But we’ve got a lot of great facilities in our league and I’m just looking forward to meeting and interacting with the people with each organization.

Q: What message can you give USHL fans about the future of the league?

A: I honestly think everyone should be excited and the future of the league is so bright. I've watched it grow for years and it's a league with so many great people and so much talent. Most people probably don't know this, but I was a regular advocate over the years for our players to go play there and in a region where people would mock the USHL, I was always impressed with the way the league developed kids.

The NHL and USA Hockey have both been terrific partners in recent years and I know we can continue to grow as a league too. So I'm ecstatic about the future and honored to be a part of it.