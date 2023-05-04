Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Biggest takeaways from Phase II of 2023 USHL Draft

Top picks, players to remember and other observations from Wednesday's Phase II Draft

USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
NTDP forward Beckett Hendrickson was the third overall pick in Wednesday's Phase II USHL Draft. Hendrickson had 16 points (7-9-16) in 21 USHL games this season. The Minnetonka native was picked by the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Rena Laverty / USA Hockey
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:44 PM

The Phase II portion is complete, putting a bow on the 2023 USHL Draft.

Wednesday’s Phase II Draft went 25 rounds and included 378 picks — although players were not selected in many of them. Especially in the later rounds.

The Phase II Draft allowed USHL teams to select any player that was eligible to play junior hockey, as long as they weren’t on a USHL roster or affiliate list. Phase II goes until each team fills out its 45-man roster, hence the uneven number of picks per team.

Here’s a look back at the first round and a handful of players USHL fans will want to keep an eye on moving forward.

First-round results

1. Youngstown – Charlie Cerrato, F, NTDP U17
2. Omaha – pick was forfeited
3. Sioux Falls – Beckett Hendrickson, F, NTDP U18
4. Muskegon – Lucas Szyszka, G, Chilliwack Chiefs
5. Des Moines – Liam Watkins, F, Spruce Grove Saints
6. Sioux City – Jordan Ronn, F, Champlin Park (Minn.) High School
7. Cedar Rapids – Lucas Brennan, F, Selkirk Steelers
8. Dubuque – Kevin Reidler, G, AIK IF Jr.
9. Green Bay – Jason Gallucci, D, Coquitlam Express
10. Sioux City – Hagen Burrows, F, Minnetonka (Minn.) High School
11. Lincoln – Kai Janviriya, D, NTDP U18
12. Sioux Falls – Jacob Toll, D, Rosemount (Minn.) High School
13. Omaha – Zackery Somers, F, Melfort Mustangs
14. Madison – Nathan Tobey, D, NTDP U17
15. Chicago – Anthony Cardilli, F, Mount St. Charles Academy 18U

To view the full list of Phase II picks, click here.

10 picks to remember

Charlie Cerrato, Youngstown, R1, 1st overall

Youngstown took the Michigan commit with the No. 1 pick in Wednesday’s Phase II Draft. Cerrato spent the past two seasons in Plymouth, Michigan, and although his numbers might not jump out on paper, Cerrato dealt with injuries and saw limited opportunities at times.

At the same time, perhaps a change of scenery in Youngstown and another year of development could benefit the left-shot forward. Cerrato had five goals and 16 points in 28 USHL games this season.

Liam Watkins, Des Moines, R1, 5th overall

Watkins racked up 26 goals and 67 points in 54 games with the AJHL’s Spruce Grove Saints. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward brings speed and a quick release to Des Moines. Watkins is an Omaha commit.

Jordan Ronn, Sioux City, R1, 6th overall

The 17-year forward had quite the season at Champlin Park (Minn.) High School with 67 points in 27 games. Ronn — who stands at 5-foot-10, 175 — joined Aberdeen at the end of the NAHL season too and added another three goals and 10 points over eight games with the Wings.

The Sioux City pick has produced at nearly every level in his young hockey career.

Carsen Musser, Madison, R2, 17th overall

Another NTDP product, Musser was the first pick of the second round. The Colorado College commit spent the season with the U18 squad but found himself behind Trey Augustine.

However, Musser was good when called upon and the Sherburn, Minnesota, native should give Madison a boost between the pipes next season.

MusserSave.jpg
USHL
Sherburn’s Carsen Musser announces commitment to Colorado College
USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser ready to accomplish childhood goal of playing college hockey
February 28, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ethan Dahlmeir, Des Moines, R2, 20th overall

Dahlmeir is enjoying a stellar playoff run with the NAHL’s St. Cloud Norsemen right now with two shutouts in his first three games. However, the 6-foot-4 goaltender enjoyed a successful regular season too as he posted a .916 save percentage and 2.35 GAA in his second NAHL season.

Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
St. Cloud (NAHL) goaltender Ethan Dahlmeir was the 20th overall pick in the Phase II USHL Draft Wednesday afternoon. Dahlmeir was selected by the Des Moines Buccaneers.
Contributed / St. Cloud Norsemen

Dahlmeir was one of two goalies the Buccaneers selected in the early rounds Wednesday.

Austin Burnevik, Madison, R2, 23rd overall

One of multiple St. Cloud State commits on this list, Burnevik brings skill and an interesting resume to Madison. He had just 12 points in 29 USHL games with the NTDP this season.

However, the left-shot forward showed flashes of his ability and performed well on the international stage and in the NTDP’s college exhibition games.

Gavin Morrissey, Fargo, R2, 31st overall

Morrissey was the final pick of the second round and had 61 points (17-44-61) in 59 games for the NAHL’s Austin Bruins. The left-shot forward had a busy day as he was picked in the USHL Draft and also flipped his commitment from Minnesota State to Wisconsin, where he’ll eventually follow head coach Mike Hastings to Madison.

Robert Cowan, Omaha, R4, 49th overall

Cowan enjoyed a productive season at Edina as he found the back of the net 17 times and added 21 assists, giving himself 38 points in 30 games. His 21 assists also led the Hornets.

Cowan recently committed to St. Thomas and could potentially be a before and after candidate for the Lancers next season.

A hockey player skates behind the net during a game.
Minnesota Boys
After leading Edina in assists, Bobby Cowan picks St. Thomas for his college hockey future
With a father and an uncle who both played Division I hockey, Edina forward Bobby Cowan followed the family legacy and committed to St. Thomas a few weeks after the Hornets' state title game trip.
May 03, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Paul Minnehan, Des Moines, R5, 64th overall

Minnehan is coming off a fantastic offensive season for the NAHL’s Northeast Generals. He lit the lamp 26 times – which ranked 14th in the NAHL – and racked up 66 points in 48 games. His 66 points were tied for fourth in the league. Minnehan is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound left-shot forward.

Warren Clark, Waterloo, R5, 74th overall

Clark’s frame alone should have Waterloo fans excited. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound defenseman is a St. Cloud State commit and he skates well for his size.

Clark also had a bit of an offensive touch with 38 points (6-32-38) in 55 games in the MJHL.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
