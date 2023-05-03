Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Phase I complete; results, picks to remember and other takeaways from Day 1 of the 2023 USHL Draft

From the first-round to the late-round picks, Phase I featured a ton of talent and several intriguing future USHL players

A hockey player passes the puck during a game.
Ryder Betzold of Gentry Academy passes the puck to a teammate at the 2023 Boys HP 16's Spring Festival at the Plymouth Ice Center. The Chicago Steel selected Betzold with the second overall pick Tuesday in the USHL Phase I Draft.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine
Today at 8:30 PM

Phase I of the 2023 USHL Draft is complete and Phase II will take place Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from day one.

First-round results

1. Madison — Sam Kappell, F, Appleton, Wis.
2. Chicago — Ryder Betzold, F, Farmington, Minn.
3. Sioux Falls — Did not pick (tender)
4. Muskegon — Did not pick (tender)
5. Des Moines — Ben Kevan, F, Fairfield, Calif.
6. Sioux City — Max Anderson, F, White Bear Lake, Minn.
7. Cedar Rapids — Haeden Ellis, F, Buffalo, N.Y.
8. Dubuque — Did not pick (tender)
9. Green Bay — Did not pick (tender)
10. Tri-City — Did not pick (tender)
11. Lincoln — Jacob Rombach, D, Blaine, Minn.
12. Youngstown — Did not pick (tender)
13. Waterloo — Nicholas Kosiba, F, New Boston, Mich.
14. Chicago — Did not pick (tender)
15. Fargo — Did not pick (tender)

To view the full list of Phase I picks, click here.

10 picks to remember

Sam Kappell, Madison, R1, 1st overall

Kappell played for Team Wisconsin and Notre Dame Academy this season where he racked up 92 points in 61 games between the two. He had 25 goals in 23 games at Notre Dame Academy alone.

Kappell is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-shot forward and as always, there’s a reason he was the No. 1 pick.

Jacob Rombach, Lincoln, R1, 11th overall

The 6-foot-4, left-shot defenseman has the size and his style of play fits perfectly in Lincoln. Rombach was invited to the NTDP Evaluation Camp last month in Plymouth and the NTDP’s loss is potentially a big gain for the Stars.

He’s also shown the ability to chip in offensive with 19 points (9-10-19) in 26 games at Spring Lake (Minn.) High School.

Cooper Dennis, Dubuque, R2, 17th overall

Dennis showed his offensive ability with 113 points in 75 games for the Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA program. He might only be 5-foot-5, 140 pounds. But his speed and skill add a threat to Dubuque’s future lineup. Dennis turns 16 on May 7.

Sam Spehar, Muskegon, R2, 19th overall

Spehar impressed at NTDP Evaluation Camp and had 22 goals and 52 points in 28 games this season for the Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA team. The right-shot forward hails from Chaska, Minn.

Malachi McKinnon, Fargo, R2, 30th overall

McKinnon was regarded as one of the top prospects coming into the draft. However, he fell to Fargo in the final pick of the second round. The left-shot forward has had a bit of an interesting path jumping from Forest Lake High School to the Long Island Gulls 16U program. However, McKinnon is just one year removed from a 18-34-52 stat line as a freshman.

Blake Vanek, Chicago, R3, 44th overall

The genes are there as Blake’s father, Thomas, enjoyed a successful NHL career and racked up 373 NHL goals. However, Blake has shown the ability to make plays with the puck on his stick too.

A hockey player skates during a game.
Blake Vanek of Stillwater competes during the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival at the Plymouth Ice Center in April of 2023.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Vanek had 20 points in 25 games this season at Stillwater (Minn.) High School and gives the Steel a future piece with a lot of offensive potential.

Mason Kraft, Sioux Falls, R4, 48th overall

The Moorhead (Minn.) product averaged over a point per game (38 in 30) this season as a freshman. That’s no easy accomplishment in Minnesota High School hockey and if the offense eventually follows him to Sioux Falls, the Stampede could have an intriguing forward to watch in their lineup.

Bjorn Bronas, Sioux City, R5, 66th overall

Bronas was the first goalie off the board and for good reason. He was invited to the NTDP Evaluation Camp after a solid season with the Chicago Mission 15U AAA squad but will ultimately land in the USHL. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has a good frame to work with and he moves well in the crease. Sioux City has had some recent success between the pipes too.

Mason West, Fargo, R5, 75th overall

The Force could strike gold with this pick if West eventually ends up in Fargo. West scored nine times and racked up 27 points in 30 games for the Edina varsity squad this season. He did it as a freshman too and saw plenty of top-six minutes. West was also invited to the NTDP camp in March.

Bodie Laylin, Tri-City, R6, 79th overall

A 5-foot-10, 160-pound right-shot defenseman, Laylin has quite the hockey background and his father, Cory, is an assistant coach at St. Thomas. However, Bodie is making a name for himself now too and is an intriguing future option for Tri-City's blue line.

Laylin gave the Northstar Christian Academy 16U AAA club solid defensive minutes and also chipped in offensively with 21 points (2-19-21) this season.

Capitols impress on day one

Although it was a disappointing 2022-23 season in Madison, the Capitols turned their attention to the future in a big way Tuesday and have given head coach/general manager Andy Brandt — who was hired Monday — several pieces to work with.

From Kappell and Mason Moe (16th overall) to late-round picks such as Nolan Geerdes (seventh), Casey Bridgewater (ninth) and Bryce Wiitala (10th), there are several reasons to be excited if you’re a Capitols fan.

Teams stay local

Sticking with Madison, the Capitols took three players from their backyard in Kappell, Harper Frey (Madison) and Drew Bowe (Chippewa Falls).

Omaha also took a pair of players from the Omaha U15 AAA program in defenseman Ryder Reynolds (122nd overall) and forward Mario Fate (128th overall).

State of Hockey represent

Although Minnesota doesn’t have a USHL team, the state was well-represented Tuesday as 38 Minnesota natives were drafted in the Phase I portion. Several others with ties to the area – such as the seven players from Shattuck St. Mary’s – were selected too.

A hockey player waits for a faceoff while holding his stick horizontally
Sam Schulte of Mounds View awaits a faceoff at the 2023 Boys HP 16's Spring Festival at the Plymouth Ice Center. Schulte was selected in the sixth round (78th overall) Tuesday by the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Five (Betzold, Anderson, Rombach, Moe, Spehar) of the first 11 players selected – not including tenders – are from Minnesota.

Chicago Mission lead the way with 10 players picked

The Chicago Mission U15’s were well-represented Tuesday as 10 players were selected. Defenseman Luke Brierley was the first Mission player off the board at No. 23 overall (Dubuque) while four Mission players were selected between the fifth and sixth rounds, including Bronas.

The Los Angeles Jr. Kings U15 ranked second as they had seven players picked — including the fifth-overall pick Ben Kevan — and there were six players selected from the Shattuck St. Mary’s U15 team. The Detroit Little Caesars 15U also had five players selected.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
