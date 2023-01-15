SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Penalty shootout decides the outcome as the Lincoln Stars beat Tri-City Storm

The Lincoln Stars hosted the Tri-City Storm in a very close game. It was a draw at full-time, and still a draw at the end of overtime. But in the penalty shootout the home side clinched it and the final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 09:25 PM
This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Stars.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Stars host Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box and the Storm host Omaha at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

