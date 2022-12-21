Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications

CHICAGO — United States Hockey League Commissioner Bill Robertson announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Paul Allan has been named director of communications.

Allan joins the USHL from Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he has served in athletics administration since 1985.

“I am excited to bring Paul on board to the USHL,” Robertson said in a news release. “Recently retired from his role as senior deputy director of external operations at Minnesota State, I believe his expertise in the communications area will serve the USHL in the highest professional manner.

"He has developed relationships in the national/international hockey community as well as with the NHL, USAH, NCAA, U.S. Olympic Committee, and college hockey. He has an extensive background in hockey working with both the Maverick men’s and women’s hockey programs amongst all the other sports during his time at MSU and he understands the changing landscape of communications with traditional, social media and video.”

A graduate of West Texas A&M University, Allan spent three years working in the athletic communications office at Northern Arizona prior to joining Minnesota State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his work with the Mavericks, his background includes a broad base of sports event work that includes the 1992 and 2002 Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LII, two NCAA Final Fours and two NCAA Division I Frozen Fours.

“I would like to thank Matt McGreevy, who will continue to serve in a supporting role for the remainder of the month, and Logan Murphy, who will continue to assist in our communication operations for the remainder of the USHL season," Robertson said. "Their efforts during this transitional time have been key as we work toward elevating our USHL communication standards."