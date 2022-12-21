SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Junior and Prospects | USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications

Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.

Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
Paul Allan, USHL director of communications
Contributed / USHL
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
CHICAGO — United States Hockey League Commissioner Bill Robertson announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Paul Allan has been named director of communications.

Allan joins the USHL from Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he has served in athletics administration since 1985.

“I am excited to bring Paul on board to the USHL,” Robertson said in a news release. “Recently retired from his role as senior deputy director of external operations at Minnesota State, I believe his expertise in the communications area will serve the USHL in the highest professional manner.

"He has developed relationships in the national/international hockey community as well as with the NHL, USAH, NCAA, U.S. Olympic Committee, and college hockey. He has an extensive background in hockey working with both the Maverick men’s and women’s hockey programs amongst all the other sports during his time at MSU and he understands the changing landscape of communications with traditional, social media and video.”

A graduate of West Texas A&M University, Allan spent three years working in the athletic communications office at Northern Arizona prior to joining Minnesota State.

In addition to his work with the Mavericks, his background includes a broad base of sports event work that includes the 1992 and 2002 Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LII, two NCAA Final Fours and two NCAA Division I Frozen Fours.

“I would like to thank Matt McGreevy, who will continue to serve in a supporting role for the remainder of the month, and Logan Murphy, who will continue to assist in our communication operations for the remainder of the USHL season," Robertson said. "Their efforts during this transitional time have been key as we work toward elevating our USHL communication standards."

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
