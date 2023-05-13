Parents, near and far, find ways to catch their Force players

FARGO -- For parents of junior hockey players, it isn’t always feasible to travel and watch their sons play when distance is an issue.

So when Fargo Force billet coordinator Dorian Nelson walked the concourse before the first game of the Clark Cup Finals on Friday night, she stood out as a celebrity, greeting friends, players’ parents and billet families every other step.

She was anxious to greet Tony and Andie Link in the concourse on Friday night.

The Links were here from Anchorage, making just their third trip of the season to watch their son, Bret, a Force forward. It’s an excursion that takes most of a day. First it’s a flight to Seattle, then another to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Then it’s the drive to Fargo.

Friday, of course, they were not going to miss. Bret Link and the Fargo Force were taking on the Youngstown Phantoms in the first game of the best-of-five Clark Cup Finals at Scheels Arena.

For the Links, most of the season is spent watching the games on Flo Hockey, the league’s streaming partner.

“We never miss them,” Andie said.

It’s in stark contrast to Adam Palodichuk, who with his wife drives to Fargo and other USHL cities, missing just a couple of games throughout the season.

“My wife and I are fortunate enough to be quasi empty-nesters,” Palodichuk said between periods of Friday’s game.

Their son, Joe, a defenseman from Cottage Grove, Minn., is a Wisconsin commit and will soon be playing for new head coach Mike Hastings.

“It’s exactly the same door-to-door,” Palodichuk said of the future drive to Madison, compared to Fargo.

Going to almost a season’s worth of Force games is something the family wants to do, instead of feeling like they have to do it.

“This is our fun. This is our spring break, these are our vacations,” Palodichuk said.

For the Palodichuks, going to games gives them a chance to see not only other Force parents, but parents of opposing players, many of which Joe has played against for years. Adam plans to make the trip to Youngstown, though it’s not as easy as just driving up Interstate 94.

“We are fortunate to be able to drive to see him play,” Adam said.

Knowing their son is in good hands with a billet family in Fargo does ease the distance. Andie

Link said they keep in touch with calls or texts.

Of course, the Links are pleased Bret is doing well off the ice too. The 21-year-old is taking online college classes in preparation for Colorado College, his next team.

“He has been doing his work and taking care of business,” Andie said.

Fargo general manager Cary Eades said the relationships can make or break a season.

“The parents are really important to the player’s success,” Eades said. “If they’re on one arm and pulling the player in one direction, the coaching staff is pulling on a different arm in the other direction and the kids are in the middle wondering ‘what the heck am I supposed to do?’ then it doesn't work.”

Part of that, Eades said, is an open-door policy, where the players, parents and Nelson are on the same page.

“Everybody wants to be on the power play,” Eades said. “Everybody wants to play major minutes, but at least have some rationale for what’s behind our decisions and they know why their little Johnny has this role versus a role that they would prefer.”

For Tony Link, watching his son develop on the ice has been fun to watch. Bret plays on Fargo’s top line with Mac Swanson, who is also from Anchorage, and Cole Knuble, from East Grand Rapids, Mich.

Link scored 29 goals for the Force during the regular season. So far in seven playoff games, he has four assists.

“You couldn’t ask for a better place to play,” Tony Link said. “The coaches have been just unbelievable. It’s just the right group of guys.”