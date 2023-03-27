Pair of Storm and Omaha's Michael Hrabal named USHL Players of the Week

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Tri-City forward Daimon Gardner, Tri-City defenseman Shaun McEwen and Omaha goaltender Michael Hrabal took home the respective honors for Week 26.

It’s the first weekly honor of the season for all three and the fifth time a team has had multiple recipients this season.

The Storm are coming off a three-game sweep of league-leading Fargo and Tri-City has points in nine of its last 10 (8-1-1).

Tri-City is currently fourth in the Western Conference, just two points behind Lincoln. The Storm and Stars will meet Wednesday at the Ice Box.

As for this weekend’s sweep, Gardner and McEwen both did their part. Gardner racked up six points (1-5-6) and was a plus-3, while McEwen had a goal, a pair of assists and was a plus-4.

"Daimon has continued to be more and more impactful since returning from injury,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said. “He made a ton of plays this weekend, and was effective with, and without, the puck.”

The Clarkson commit now has a career-high 10 goals through 36 games. Gardner, a 2022 fourth-round pick (112th overall) of the Vancouver Canucks, also has 27 assists this season and his 37 points rank fifth on the Tri-City roster.

He’s currently in his third USHL season and has 45 points in 75 career USHL games. Gardner also spent much of last season at Warroad (Minn.) High School.

As for his teammate, McEwen is also in his second season with the Storm. The left-shot defenseman hasn’t been much of a point producer in a Tri-City sweater. However, he changed that this weekend.

McEwen recorded his first career multi-point game on Sunday (1-1-2) and was also a plus-three in Tri-City’s 3-2 win.

"There has not been a player who I have seen show more resilience and courage in a Storm jersey than Shaun has this year,” Noreen said. “His physicality, leadership, and overall game were a huge part of our results this past weekend.”

McEwen has two goals and six points in 23 games this season and seven points (2-5-7) in 65 career games. The UMass commit is also a plus-12 in his career.

Speaking of UMass commits, McEwen wasn't the only one recognized this week as Hrabal is also ticketed for Amherst.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the rookie goaltender. However, Hrabal was dynamite Saturday night as he recorded a 35-save shutout against Waterloo. It was his third shutout of the season and his first since Dec. 16.

Hrabal stopped 42 of the 43 shots fired his way this weekend as he also faced eight shots in relief on Sunday. He’s now 8-12-4-3 on the 2022-23 campaign with a .904 save percentage and 3.00 GAA.

The 6-foot-6 goaltender was graded an A on Central Scouting’s midterm rankings and was the second-highest rated North American goaltender.

Hrabal has even received buzz as a potential first-round pick next June, especially considering his size and movement. But both he and the Lancers (15-28-5-4) have struggled this winter.

Now he’ll look to finish the season strong.