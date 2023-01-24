Pair of Phantoms and pair of Minnesotans headline USHL weekly honors

OMAHA, Neb. – The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Youngstown forward William Whitelaw, Sioux City defenseman Ren Morque and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors.

Whitelaw, a Rosemount, Minnesota, native and Wisconsin commit, racked up seven points (4-3-7) and scored in all three of Youngstown’s games this weekend. The Phantoms finished the weekend 2-1-0-0 and scored 17 goals as a team between the three games, highlighted by an 8-0 win over Madison on Saturday.

Whitelaw currently ranks second on the Phantoms roster in both goals (16) and points (31) this season.

Along with the scoring explosion, Youngstown's other story of the weekend came between the pipes. Fowler turned aside 51 of the 54 shots fired his way and won both of his starts. He recorded his USHL-leading fourth shutout of the season and his second of the week Saturday night with 33 saves.

Team White goaltender Jacob Fowler (Youngstown Phantoms) makes a save during the Biosteel All-American Game. Fowler recorded his USHL-leading fourth shutout of the season Saturday night in an 8-0 win over Madison. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fowler has won eight of his last nine starts, including four straight. The Boston College commit is 11-6-3 this season with a 2.74 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.

Rounding out the group is Morque. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native netted the game-winning goal Friday night in Lincoln and scored again on Saturday.

Morque joined the Musketeers in early January after skating in 31 games for the Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL). He's played seven in the USHL so far.

The two goals were also Morque’s first two USHL points. The rookie defenseman finished the weekend a plus-4.