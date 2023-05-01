Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Pair of Lincoln Stars, Dubuque's Owen Michaels take home USHL Player of the Week honors

Playoff performances earn Lincoln's Boston Buckberger and Cameron Whitehead, Dubuque's Owen Michaels Player of the Week honors

From left, Dubuque forward Owen Michaels, Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead were named the USHL Players of the Week Monday evening for their performance in the first week of the Clark Cup Playoffs
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:00 PM

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening for the first week of the playoffs. Dubuque forward Owen Michaels, Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead took home the respective honors.

It’s the first honor of the season for Michaels, the third for Buckberger (Weeks 5 & 21) and the fourth for Whitehead (Weeks 1, 16 & 29).

It’s also the seventh time this season a team has had multiple players honored in the same week.

Buckberger and Whitehead both played key roles in Lincoln’s sweep of Des Moines and series win in Waterloo, while Michaels had a strong showing for the Fighting Saints.

Although Dubuque saw its season come to an end Sunday night in Chicago, the Fighting Saints won their first-round series in Green Bay as the lower seed. Individually, Michaels had three goals and eight points in five playoff games.

His three goals are currently tied for the league lead while his eight playoff points are the most in the USHL. The right-shot forward had 15-11-26 in 46 games during the regular season.

“He's just a jack of all trades,” Dubuque head coach Kirk MacDonald told The Rink Live last week. “He can play anywhere in our lineup and him and Ryan (St. Louis) have been awesome together. Owen can kill penalties, he defends well, he helped spark our power play and he's a wizard in the faceoff dot.”

This was Michaels' fourth full season at the junior level. The Western Michigan commit spent the 2019-20 season with the Lincoln Stars before spending the previous two with the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats. His 15 goals this season were a career-high.

Coincidentally, Michaels turned 21 on Monday and gets the POTW honor as a nice birthday bonus to close out the season.

Although Dubuque’s season has come to a close, the Lincoln Stars are moving on and will face Fargo in the Western Conference Finals. Lincoln won a winner-take-all game three in Waterloo Sunday afternoon, punching its ticket to the conference finals.

Whitehead made 19 saves in the 3-1 win, securing his league-leading fourth win of the postseason.

The Lincoln netminder was also named to the All-USHL Third Team Monday afternoon after finishing the regular season with a 25-15-2-4 record, 2.83 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Whitehead was also tied for the league lead with five shutouts.

However, the Northeastern commit wasn’t the only Star recognized as Buckberger was also named to the third team.

The Denver commit played in all 62 regular-season games and recorded nine goals and 36 assists. His 45 points ranked third among USHL defensemen and Buckberger also finished the season a plus-7 while playing heavy minutes five-on-five and on both special teams units.

That offense has followed him into the playoffs as Buckberger has six assists through five games and is also a plus-9. Buckberger helped set up Mason Marcellus’ game-winning goal Sunday in Waterloo.

Lincoln opens the Western Conference Finals Thursday night at Fargo. Games 1 and 2 (Thursday-Friday) will be played at Scheels Arena before the best-of-five series shifts to the Ice Box.

Lincoln will host game three on Sunday (May 7) at 5:05 p.m. and game four (if necessary) on Monday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
