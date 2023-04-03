Omaha's Michael Hrabal finishes USHL rookie season strong and now turns attention to U18 World Championships

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was an up-and-down rookie season for Omaha goaltender Michael Hrabal.

However, Hrabal finished on a high note Saturday night, making 31 saves in a 3-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers.

“I’ve been through some ups and downs this year but the last several weeks I’ve found myself back in the net and confident,” Hrabal told The Rink Live. “The guys have helped me a lot and I’m really thankful that we could steal some points from good teams in this league.

"I’m really happy that I could end this season with Omaha with a win.”

Although the Lancers still have eight games left, Saturday’s start marked the end of the road for Hrabal. He’ll now turn his attention to Team Czechia and the U18 World Championships later this month in Switzerland.

“I’m very thankful that I came over here and had the chance to compete against some of the best players in junior hockey,” Hrabal said. “Definitely wasn’t the easiest season, had some ups and downs, but I’m really thankful for the experience.

"I think I really grew up both as a player and a person.”

Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Hrabal finished his first USHL season with a 9-13-4-3 record, .908 save percentage and 2.86 GAA.

Although the numbers might not jump out on paper, he did it on an Omaha (16-29-5-4) team that’s currently last in the Western Conference and has scored the USHL’s fewest goals (121).

The Lancers were shutout in three of Hrabal’s 13 losses and the Lancers scored just one goal in another five of them. From Nov. 23 through March 10, Hrabal went 2-9-2-1 and allowed 47 goals over 15 appearances.

However, Hrabal finished the season strong, winning three of his final five starts, stopping 148 of the final 155 shots he saw and displaying the talent and agility that has scouts excited about his future potential. Along with his frame.

“I think because of the middle of his season, people kind of got down on him a little bit. And I don't think they should,” Omaha head coach David Wilkie said. “He’s 6-foot-6 and a goaltender like him that’s playing in this league and playing a lot of minutes doesn’t grow on trees.

“He projects well, he’s very good and I think it’s huge for him to now represent his country and have a great showing as his own age group. I think he'll do very well.”

Although Saturday’s start marked the end of his 2022-23 campaign, it won’t be the last time Omaha or USHL fans see Hrabal as he plans on returning next season.

"He went through a tale of three seasons where he was really good early, kind of wobbled a little bit in the middle, and then he's been tremendous his last six or seven starts," Omaha head coach David Wilkie said. "We've needed him to be big and that's exactly what he's been the last few weeks." Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The UMass commit was considered one of the USHL’s top 2023 draft prospects at the start of this season and that spotlight got even brighter in January as Hrabal was rated an A-level prospect in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings. He was also the second-highest-rated North American goalie.

Still just 18, Hrabal is far from a finished product. But when you take everything into consideration this season, he's had a lot more than just pucks thrown his way.

Living away from home for the first time, learning a new country and culture, and the extra attention and pressure of being a blue chip prospect.

“I think he's handled everything really well,” Wilkie said. “He’s an A-rated prospect and there’s obviously pressure that comes with that. Every team has three or four guys that want to see him and talk to him, and he’s getting pulled in 100 different directions. And honestly, that'll be a lot easier once he gets drafted.

“So I think being able to compartmentalize that and focus on what he has to do, he’s done a nice job dealing with everything.”

"Playing against the best guys in my age from every country is an honor," Hrabal said. "I think we'll have a great team and will battle and compete, so I think we can have success if we play the way we can. I'm looking forward to it." Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Now Wilkie wants to see his goaltender build off that in 2023-24.

“I’d like to see him be a top three goaltender in this league next season, and I think he has the potential to do that,” he said. “We’ve had some good goalies come through here — Akira Schmid, Jakub Dobes, and I think Michael is right there with them, if not better.

“He’s a really good kid and he’s handled everything off the ice well too. His English is good, he takes care of his studies and there’s a cultural difference that he has to go through. But I think he’s done a pretty good job of handling it. His teammates love him, they play hard for him and we’re looking forward to having him back.”

As for the immediate future, Hrabal said he’s looking forward to getting home and seeing family, along with preparing for the U18 Worlds.

Hrabal started playing hockey when he was in second grade and moved between the pipes shortly thereafter.

When he’s not on the ice, his European roots come through as Hrabal enjoys playing FIFA with friends, along with spending his free time studying and watching other goalies.

He grew up idolizing Henrik Lundqvist and one day hopes to play in the NHL himself.

"Every time someone talks to me they ask me about my height, but it's definitely a plus for me and I cover up more space in the net," Hrabal said. "So with the athletic way I play plus my speed and height, I think it's great for a goalie." Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Hrabal knows he could take a step towards achieving that goal this summer and hear his name called during the NHL Draft.

However, Hrabal isn’t trying to look too far ahead.

“My focus is on getting better at everything," he said. "I know I’m a tall goalie, but I want to focus on putting on some more muscle.

"I think I can get even faster than I am now and get more comfortable in the net with my size. I’m not a complete goalie and I can still get better with every aspect of my game and compete hard."