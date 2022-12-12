SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Omaha Lancers win against Tri-City Storm in shootout on the road

The Omaha Lancers were the victors in a close encounter with the Tri-City Storm. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see the road team win by 4-3.

December 12, 2022 05:06 PM
Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Storm will face Lincoln on the road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box, while the Lancers host Fargo at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

