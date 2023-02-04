Omaha Lancers victorious against Tri-City Storm

The Omaha Lancers defeated the Tri-City Storm 4-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Lancers took the lead when Libor Nemec beat the goalie assisted by William Smith and Mateo Picozzi .

The Lancers increased the lead to 2-0 early when Drew Montgomery found the back of the net, assisted by Libor Nemec and Nate Benoit .

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes into the period when Graham Gamache netted one, assisted by Daimon Gardner and Tanner Adams .

Reese Laubach increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Alex Bump and Nate Benoit.

The Lancers increased the lead to 4-1 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Griffin Jurecki , assisted by Nate Benoit.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.