Omaha Lancers victorious against Madison Capitols

The Omaha Lancers defeated the Madison Capitols 4-2 on Friday.

The Capitols took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jack Brandt . William Felicio and Landen Gunderson assisted.

The Lancers' Griffin Jurecki tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Charlie Lurie .

The Lancers' Aleksi Kivioja took the lead late in the first, assisted by Justin Stupka and Haden Kruse .

The Lancers increased the lead to 3-1 early into the second period when Logan Morrell beat the goalie, assisted by Haden Kruse and Riley Rosenthal .

Peter Cisar narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the third period, assisted by Nathan Lewis and Andrew Kuzma .

The Lancers increased the lead to 4-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Reese Laubach , assisted by Charlie Lurie and Drew Montgomery .

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Madison at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.