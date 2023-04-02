Omaha Lancers victorious against Des Moines Buccaneers

The Omaha Lancers defeated the home-team Des Moines Buccaneers 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Omaha managed to pull out a win.

The visiting Lancers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Pierre. Adam Cardona and Chase Cheslock assisted.

Jack Reimann scored late into the second period.

Tucker Shedd took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Nick Pierre and Chase Cheslock.

The Lancers increased the lead to 3-1 with 24 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tanner Rowe .

Coming up:

The Buccaneers travel to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The Lancers will face Tri-City on the road on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.