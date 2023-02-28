Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Omaha Lancers send leading scorer Charlie Lurie to Cedar Rapids

Nebraska-Omaha commit Charlie Lurie traded for third time in his USHL career

Charlie Lurie Omaha.JPG
Charlie Lurie was traded from Omaha to Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon prior to the USHL trade deadline. The Nebraska-Omaha commit was the Lancers current leading scorer with 24 points (11-13-24) in 42 games.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 28, 2023 01:09 PM

OMAHA, Neb. – Three weeks after dealing Alex Bump to Tri-City, the Omaha Lancers traded away their latest leading scorer in forward Charlie Lurie.

Lurie was dealt to Cedar Rapids on Monday afternoon in exchange for forward Nick Pierre prior to the 6 p.m. trade deadline. Each team also received future considerations in the deal.

The Nebraska-Omaha commit was the Lancers active leading scorer with 24 points (11-13-24) in 42 games.

Lurie joins a Cedar Rapids (20-17-4-3) club that is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference. However, the RoughRiders are just four points back of fourth place and eight points back of Green Bay and Youngstown, who are tied for second.

The hope is Lurie, along with recently acquired Jack Musa, can help spark a Cedar Rapids lineup that already features three of the USHL’s top point producers in Ryan Walsh (18-36-54), Dylan Hryckowian (16-30-46) and Zaccharya Wisdom (25-18-43).

The Minnetonka native is in his third season in the USHL but this was his first with the Lancers. Omaha acquired Lurie last July in a trade with Youngstown.

Lurie was previously dealt from Fargo to Youngstown last January and skated in 34 games for the Phantoms, along with two in the playoffs.

The left-shot forward had 21 points (8-13-21) over those 34 games.

Lurie spent the first half of last season in Fargo and also played four games with the Force during the 2020-21 season. He played 31 total games in a Force sweater and overall brings 107 games worth of USHL experience to the Cedar Rapids lineup.

Charlie Lurie 21.JPG
Charlie Lurie has played in 107 career USHL games, including 42 with the Omaha Lancers this season.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Lurie is coming off a three-point weekend (1-2-3) and has six points over his last five games.

He recorded a four-goal game on New Year’s Eve and although he’s been relatively quiet in between, the 5-foot-11 forward gives Mark Carlson a versatile and scrappy option in his lineup.

As for Pierre, Omaha will be his third team of the 2022-23 campaign. Cedar Rapids acquired the Merrimack commit from Sioux City in early December in a trade that sent a 2023 Phase II fourth-round pick back to the Musketeers.

Pierre has seven goals and 11 points in 37 games this season, including five and eight in 21 games with the RoughRiders.

Cedar Rapids will host Muskegon for a pair of games this weekend while Omaha travels to Fargo.

***This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
