Omaha Lancers score twice in the third to beat Sioux City Musketeers

The Omaha Lancers defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Omaha pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Lancers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Vincent Salice . Andon Cerbone and Chris Romaine assisted.

Grant Slukynsky scored early in the second period, assisted by Tyler Hotson .

Seven minutes into the period, the Lancers' Justin Stupka scored a goal, assisted by Nate Benoit and Griffin Jurecki , making the score 2-1.

Musketeers' Finn Loftus tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Ty Hanson and Sam Deckhut assisted.

The Lancers took the lead with 01.13 remaining of the third period after a goal from Ryan Kusler , assisted by Max Wattvil and Tanner Rowe .

The Lancers increased the lead to 4-2 with 36 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Griffin Jurecki, assisted by Max Wattvil.

On Saturday, the Lancers will play the Storm at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, and the Musketeers will play the Buccaneers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.