Omaha Lancers end six-loss run

The game between the Omaha Lancers and the Sioux Falls Stampede finished 3-1 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Omaha after six straight defeats.

The Lancers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Libor Nemec scoring in the first minute, assisted by Nate Benoit and Alex Bump .

The Lancers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Aleksi Kivioja in the middle of the first period, assisted by Adam Cardona .

Samuel Harris scored early in the second period, assisted by Nick Ring and Maddox Fleming .

The Lancers increased the lead to 3-1 with 57 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Drew Montgomery , assisted by Griffin Jurecki .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.