Omaha Lancers couldn't stop star-studded Des Moines Buccaneers from winning

The Des Moines Buccaneers and the Omaha Lancers met on Friday. Des Moines came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Buccaneers took the lead when Henry Bartle scored the first goal assisted by Chase Ramsay .

Gustav Stjernberg then tallied a goal in the middle of the second period, making the score 2-0. Owen West and Lubomir Kupco assisted.

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Joey Muldowney scored, assisted by Talon Sigurdson and Christian Kocsis .

Vincent Salice narrowed the gap to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ryan Kusler .

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Astapovich increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Braedon Ford .

Libor Nemec narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Luke Baker and Charlie Lurie .

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 5-2 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Braedon Ford, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua .

Coming up:

The Buccaneers host the Fargo Force in the next game on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena. The same day, the Lancers will host the Black Hawks at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.