Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches

Here are the USHL coaches that have taken new jobs elsewhere and the new faces that'll be behind the bench in 2023-24

DSC09498.jpg
Brett Skinner was named the ninth head coach in Fargo Force franchise history on May 31. Skinner is one of two USHL head coaches that has been hired this summer, Andy Brandt (Madison) being the other.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:40 AM

While Brett Skinner taking the Fargo job has been the biggest coaching news of the offseason, the USHL has seen plenty of other movements behind the bench so far this summer.

The NTDP is still yet to announce its next head coach for the U17 team and a number of assistant vacancies still exist around the USHL too. Plus, with colleges having the ability to add an additional assistant coach, there’s still potential for more jobs to open around the league.

Here are the new faces that will be behind USHL benches next season and who has departed so far this summer.

This list will continue to be updated as the 2023-24 season draws closer.

Coaching hires

  • Ryan Bourque, NTDP U18 assistant coach
  • Andy Brandt, Madison head coach
  • Brett Skinner, Fargo head coach
  • Hampus Sjodahl, Cedar Rapids assistant coach
  • Evan Trupp, Muskegon assistant coach
MORE USHL COVERAGE:
_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms named USHL Organization of the Year for the first time
After winning their first Clark Cup in May, the Phantoms captured another franchise-first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year
23h ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Zlnka.jpg
USHL
Western Conference foes swap players as Omaha sends Luke Baker to Green Bay in pair of early July USHL trades
Sioux Falls deals Arizona draft pick Adam Zlnka to Waterloo while Green Bay adds a second-year defenseman to its blue line
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_062.jpg
USHL
10 USHL Players that just missed getting picked in the 2023 NHL Draft
While 51 players with USHL ties heard their name called in Nashville, there are plenty of talented players from the league that weren't drafted. Several will be eligible again next June
6d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Andrew Strathmann CBJ Draft 2023.JPG
NHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann has an NHL Draft Day story to remember
Andrew Strathmann was in a Bridgestone Arena bathroom when the Columbus Blue Jackets took the Youngstown defenseman with the 98th overall pick. However, Thursday was still a very special day
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Maxim Strbak Buffalo Draft.JPG
NHL
Second-round pick Maxim Strbak offers Buffalo 'huge upside' and a lot of potential on the blue line
After impressing during his first season in North America, Maxim Strbak's NHL Draft dream came true as Buffalo took the Sioux Falls defenseman with the 45th overall pick
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 1: Will Smith, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 2: Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
michaelemerson2023.jpg
USHL
10 under the radar USHL players that could hear their name called at the NHL Draft
The USHL will be well-represented in Nashville. While there’s a lot of talent near the top of this year’s draft class, here are 10 players that could be picked in the final rounds
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC02704.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 3: Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 4: Oliver Moore, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

ADVERTISEMENT

Coaching departures

  • Jared Brown, Cedar Rapids assistant — Western Michigan (NCAA) assistant
  • Ryan Cruthers, Sioux Falls assistant — Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) head coach
  • Andrew Magera, Fargo assistant coach — Bemidji State (NCAA) assistant coach
  • Jimmy Mullin, NTDP U17 assistant coach — Merrimack (NCAA) assistant coach
  • Dan Muse, NTDP U18 head coach — New York Rangers (NHL) assistant coach
  • Nick Oliver, Fargo head coach — Wisconsin (NCAA) assistant coach
  • Ray Sylvester, Sioux Falls video coach — Iowa Wild (AHL) video coach
  • Jimmy Spratt, Green Bay assistant — Northern Michigan (NCAA) assistant
  • Colten St. Clair, Sioux City associate head coach — Minnesota (NAHL) head coach

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Youngstown Phantoms
Jun 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Hrabal 5.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 5: Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha
Jun 24
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0435.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 6: Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls
Jun 22
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT