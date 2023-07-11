Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches
Here are the USHL coaches that have taken new jobs elsewhere and the new faces that'll be behind the bench in 2023-24
While Brett Skinner taking the Fargo job has been the biggest coaching news of the offseason, the USHL has seen plenty of other movements behind the bench so far this summer.
The NTDP is still yet to announce its next head coach for the U17 team and a number of assistant vacancies still exist around the USHL too. Plus, with colleges having the ability to add an additional assistant coach, there’s still potential for more jobs to open around the league.
Here are the new faces that will be behind USHL benches next season and who has departed so far this summer.
This list will continue to be updated as the 2023-24 season draws closer.
Coaching hires
- Ryan Bourque, NTDP U18 assistant coach
- Andy Brandt, Madison head coach
- Brett Skinner, Fargo head coach
- Hampus Sjodahl, Cedar Rapids assistant coach
- Evan Trupp, Muskegon assistant coach
Coaching departures
- Jared Brown, Cedar Rapids assistant — Western Michigan (NCAA) assistant
- Ryan Cruthers, Sioux Falls assistant — Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) head coach
- Andrew Magera, Fargo assistant coach — Bemidji State (NCAA) assistant coach
- Jimmy Mullin, NTDP U17 assistant coach — Merrimack (NCAA) assistant coach
- Dan Muse, NTDP U18 head coach — New York Rangers (NHL) assistant coach
- Nick Oliver, Fargo head coach — Wisconsin (NCAA) assistant coach
- Ray Sylvester, Sioux Falls video coach — Iowa Wild (AHL) video coach
- Jimmy Spratt, Green Bay assistant — Northern Michigan (NCAA) assistant
- Colten St. Clair, Sioux City associate head coach — Minnesota (NAHL) head coach