Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches

While Brett Skinner taking the Fargo job has been the biggest coaching news of the offseason, the USHL has seen plenty of other movements behind the bench so far this summer.

The NTDP is still yet to announce its next head coach for the U17 team and a number of assistant vacancies still exist around the USHL too. Plus, with colleges having the ability to add an additional assistant coach, there’s still potential for more jobs to open around the league.

Here are the new faces that will be behind USHL benches next season and who has departed so far this summer.

This list will continue to be updated as the 2023-24 season draws closer.

Coaching hires

Ryan Bourque, NTDP U18 assistant coach

Andy Brandt, Madison head coach

Brett Skinner, Fargo head coach

Hampus Sjodahl, Cedar Rapids assistant coach

Evan Trupp, Muskegon assistant coach

Coaching departures