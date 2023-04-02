Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

O'Connell's two goals net Waterloo Black Hawks victory over Lincoln Stars

The Waterloo Black Hawks won against the hosting Lincoln Stars on Saturday, ending 4-3.

img_500271337_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:10 PM

The Waterloo Black Hawks won against the hosting Lincoln Stars on Saturday, ending 4-3.

Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Miko Matikka . Gavyn Thoreson and Ben Robertson assisted.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Gavin O'Connell scored.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Black Hawks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Stars tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Tanner Ludtke beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Jared Mangan and Brennan Ali .

Gavin O'Connell took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

Coming up:

The Stars play Omaha away on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Black Hawks will face Sioux City at home on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Antonio Fernandez Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Lincoln's Antonio Fernandez continues to shine in his second USHL season and produce offensively
April 01, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong
April 01, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars stay hot and win ‘playoff-like’ battle over Tri-City
March 29, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine