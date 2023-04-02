O'Connell's two goals net Waterloo Black Hawks victory over Lincoln Stars
The Waterloo Black Hawks won against the hosting Lincoln Stars on Saturday, ending 4-3.
The Waterloo Black Hawks won against the hosting Lincoln Stars on Saturday, ending 4-3.
Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell scored the game-winning goal.
The Black Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Miko Matikka . Gavyn Thoreson and Ben Robertson assisted.
The Black Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Gavin O'Connell scored.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Black Hawks led 3-2 going in to the third period.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Stars tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Tanner Ludtke beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Jared Mangan and Brennan Ali .
Gavin O'Connell took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.
Coming up:
The Stars play Omaha away on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Black Hawks will face Sioux City at home on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.