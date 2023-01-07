Nick Roukounakis and Ryan Smith played pivotal roles in home win against Omaha Lancers

On Friday, the Tri-City Storm outlasted the Omaha Lancers in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

Tri-City's Ryan Smith scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Roukounakis . Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian assisted.

Nate Benoit scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Matthew Romer and Aleksi Kivioja .

The Storm made it 2-1 with a goal from Ryan Smith.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.