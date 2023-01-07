Nick Roukounakis and Ryan Smith played pivotal roles in home win against Omaha Lancers
On Friday, the Tri-City Storm outlasted the Omaha Lancers in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.
Tri-City's Ryan Smith scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Roukounakis . Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian assisted.
Nate Benoit scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Matthew Romer and Aleksi Kivioja .
The Storm made it 2-1 with a goal from Ryan Smith.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.