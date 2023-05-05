Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Nick Oliver named USHL Coach of the Year after guiding Fargo to 40 wins, Anderson Cup in his first season

Nick Oliver becomes the second coach in Force history to be named the USHL Coach of the Year

Nick Oliver behind bench.jpg
Nick Oliver is in his first season as head coach of the Fargo Force. Oliver was named the USHL Coach of the Year Friday morning.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:48 AM

After guiding the Force to a 40-14-4-4 record and an Anderson Cup in his first season behind the Fargo bench, Nick Oliver has been named the USHL Coach of the Year.

Oliver is the second head coach in franchise history (Dean Blais, 2008-09) to take home the award.

Fargo’s 40 regular-season wins and 88 points were both franchise records. Oliver became Fargo’s winningest first-year coach in the process.

The Force finished the season with the USHL’s best win percentage (.710) and had a seven-point lead on Waterloo atop the Western Conference. Fargo also had three players recognized on the All-USHL Teams and one on the All-Rookie Team.

Fargo currently has a 1-0 lead over Lincoln in the Western Conference Finals as the Force continue their pursuit of the organization’s second Clark Cup.

“The expectation from day one was we want to be a team that has the goal of winning the Clark Cup,” Oliver told InForum last month. “And from there it was, let’s put our head down, go to work and get better every day and every week.”

Oliver — who turned 32 on Thursday — took the Fargo job last May after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant at St. Cloud State.

050523.S.FF.Force.Smolen
USHL
Beer: Lincoln coach disagrees with waved-off goal in loss to Force
Fargo's late tally gives it a 1-0 series lead in Western Conference final against Stars
May 05, 2023 12:56 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
050523.S.FF.Force.Knuble
USHL
Cole Knuble goes upstairs to lift Fargo Force to Western Conference finals opening victory
Knuble scores on the power play with 44 seconds remaining while Matej Marinov records 21 saves for the shutout victory
May 04, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini adds to his laundry list of accolades as the USHL Forward of the Year
Celebrini becomes the third player in Steel history to win the award after scoring a league-leading 46 goals and 86 points
May 04, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
Youngstown's Jacob Fowler named USHL Goalie of the Year
Fowler becomes the first goalie in franchise history to win the award after leading the USHL in wins, save percentage and GAA
May 04, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp named USHL Defenseman of the Year
Cedar Rapids blue liner named USHL Defenseman of the Year after racking up a career-high 51 points and continuing to develop his two-way game
May 04, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
demersoliver.jpg
USHL
Roseau's Nick Oliver and Grafton's Chad Demers are guiding the Fargo Force to their best season
The two coaches were on Fargo's inaugural team 15 years ago. Now, they're behind the bench, trying to bring the franchise a second Clark Cup.
May 04, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: Conference finals preview
Fargo set to face the red-hot Lincoln Stars while Chicago and Youngstown battle it out in the east
May 03, 2023 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
Biggest takeaways from Phase II of 2023 USHL Draft
Top picks, players to remember and other observations from Wednesday's Phase II Draft
May 03, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player passes the puck during a game.
USHL
Phase I complete; results, picks to remember and other takeaways from Day 1 of the 2023 USHL Draft
From the first-round to the late-round picks, Phase I featured a ton of talent and several intriguing future USHL players
May 02, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL live blog background.jpg
USHL
Follow the upcoming superstars in the USHL Draft
The USHL Drafts are completed in two separate phases, beginning with Phase I, which consists of 10 rounds of “Futures” age players, who will be under-17 players for the next season.
May 02, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

A Wannaska, Minnesota, native, Oliver played for the Force from 2009-2011 before going on to a four-year career at SCSU. He was the Huskies’ captain as a senior and helped lead SCSU to its first Frozen Four in 2013.

He got his coaching career started during the 2015-16 season as an assistant with the Sioux Falls Stampede and spent three seasons behind the Stampede bench.

Nick Oliver Force.jpg
Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver talks to his team behind the bench against the Tri-City Storm on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

League awards are voted on by each member club’s general manager after each club nominates their players for awards.

The USHL awards will conclude on Friday as the GM of the Year (noon) and Player of the Year (2 p.m.) will also be announced.

To view the full schedule of awards for this week, click here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
