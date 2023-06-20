Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown: No. 9: Danny Nelson, F, NTDP

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

Danny Nelson.jpg
Danny Nelson finished fifth in points (47) and sixth in goals (21) on a loaded NTDP U18 roster. Nelson came in at No. 22 among North American skaters in Central Scouting's final draft rankings.
Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 7:00 PM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 9.

Danny Nelson, F, NTDP

Maple Grove, Minn.
Aug. 3, 2005
6-3 / 203
Left-shot

College commitment: Notre Dame, Big Ten
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 22

Year-in-Review

Nelson skated in 62 games for the NTDP this season and finished fifth in points (47) on a loaded NTDP U18 roster. His 21 goals also ranked sixth. The Notre Dame commit had eight goals and 17 points in 23 USHL games and that scoring touch carried over to international play.

Nelson finished the season strong too with a good showing at the U18 World Championships, scoring four goals and racking up seven points in seven games. Team USA won its first gold medal since 2017 at the event and Nelson finished a plus-4.

The Maple Grove product was one of 13 NTDP players invited to Buffalo for the NHL Draft Combine earlier this month. He came in at No. 22 in Central Scouting’s midterms and finished in the same spot in their final rankings.

He spent time with the Green Bay Gamblers, NTDP U17 team and Maple Grove High School during the 2021-22 season before spending all of this season in Plymouth. He’ll join his older brother, Henry, at Notre Dame next season.

They said it

“I thought Danny had a great year for us and I thought his game really took off as the season went along,” NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “He started off playing the wing and the eventually transitioned to playing down the middle throughout the second half, and he's just a guy that does a lot for a team.

"Just look at how he played during the U18s and how important he was to our team. He won a lot of key faceoffs, he played on the penalty kill and he generates offense. He's got a great shot and I thought his release got even better as the season went along. And you just saw his ability as a big body to impact a game."

“Danny's a 200-foot player,” said one opposing USHL head coach. "He kills penalties, he wins faceoffs, he's really good below the circles and I think he's just someone that can win you hockey games."

“He's a dynamic player and especially with that size, he can really cause havoc down low," added another. "I remember against us he was always around the net and wasn't afraid to get physical or battle in the corners, and he created a lot of offense for his teammates because of it. And just watching the U18s from afar, that's the type of kid you want on your side come playoff time."

“Danny is an interesting one because he's always rotated positions, but he's always handled it so well,” said one NHL scout. "I don't know how settling in on one impacts his game in the future, but I think you saw his true potential playing forward this year. He's got a big body, he uses it well, he protects pucks and he can skate.

"I thought he was really good at the U18s and scored a couple big goals for Team USA and I think in the long run if he can mesh everything together and use his physical game, he can really generate offense and it's hard to find guys with his size and strength that can be effective power forwards."

TRL Analysis

Nelson is one of the most fascinating prospects near the top of this year’s draft class. The Maple Grove product is a first year draft-eligible player and has shown his versatility, bouncing between forward and defense and even center and wing this season.

However, Nelson has made that transition to forward look seamless and turned in one of the best individual seasons at the NTDP this year. He’s also been potentially overlooked in a lineup that features Ryan Leonard, Oliver Moore, Gabe Perreault and Will Smith, among others.

One scout told The Rink Live earlier this month Nelson just “looks like a pro” on the ice and has the frame to turn into an impact power forward in the long run.

Nelson’s skating is alright, he’s got good size, his shot can be a real weapon and he’s shown the ability to put the puck in the net. He’s not afraid to go to the net, use his body and win puck battles, which could stem from his time on the back end.

Time will tell if that production will follow him to Notre Dame and how he develops at the college level. But as it sits now, Nelson is one of the top forwards coming out of the NTDP and should hear his name called at some point in the early rounds later this month.

Draft projection: Second — third-round

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
