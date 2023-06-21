Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown; No. 8: William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

William Whitelaw, forward, 8
Youngstown forward William Whitelaw played in all 62 games and racked up 36 goals and 61 points. Whitelaw's 36 goals were a Youngstown single-season rookie record.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 1:26 PM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 8.

William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown Phantoms

Rosemount, Minn.
Feb. 5, 2005
5-9 / 172
Right-shot

College commitment: Wisconsin, Big Ten
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 42

Year-in-Review

Whitelaw was one of the USHL’s most dynamic rookies this season, scoring 36 goals and racking up 61 points in his first full USHL season. The 36 goals were a Youngstown single-season rookie record and his 61 points ranked second on the Youngstown roster.

He was also third among USHL rookies in points and earned All-USHL Rookie Second Team honors.

After averaging nearly a point-per-game in the regular season, Whitelaw had another five goals and nine points during the playoffs, including two goals in Game 1 of the Clark Cup Finals.

Whitelaw was a key part of Youngstown’s first championship team in franchise history and will now try to replicate his USHL success at Wisconsin next fall.

Whitelaw moved up 13 spots from Central Scouting’s midterm rankings to their final list, coming in at No. 42 among North American skaters.

That was the highest ranking for a non-NTDP USHL player and many expect Whitelaw to be one of the league’s first players off the board later this month.

They said it

“I can’t say enough good things about Will and I would take him on my team 100 years out of 100,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “Will is the hardest working kid I’ve ever seen. He’s a tireless worker, he has a ton of energy, he loves showing up at the rink and he’s extremely, extremely competitive. For an undersized forward, I don’t think size plays anything into what Will Whitelaw will be.

“He's got an unbelievable shot, he’s good in space and he makes plays and finds his teammates. He uses his speed effectively and I think the sky’s the limit for Will.”

“I cannot say enough good things about Will Whitelaw,” Youngstown general manager Ryan Kosecki said. “Will is one of the most improved hockey players I’ve ever been around, both on and off the ice. He always had the talent, but I think this year his game really evolved and he became the professional that he is.

“It’s just been so special to see his growth both on and off the ice and he’s put in the work. The future is so bright for him and I believe he’s going to be the steal of the draft.”

“He’s hard to contain, for sure,” added one opposing USHL head coach. “He’s such an explosive player and he’s always attacking you. His shot can beat you from anywhere and he really uses his speed and creativity to create offense.”

“Whitelaw has shown the skill for a couple years now and I thought he had a really good rookie year on a really good Youngstown team. And he was a big part of them winning the (Clark Cup),” said one NHL scout. "He's really good at using his speed down the wing but he's also shown the ability to cut to the inside and he's not afraid to go to the net.

"I know the size will always be the concern with Whitelaw. But I think the speed helps him get around it and his skating and shot were among the best in the USHL. There's a lot of potential but it'll be interesting to see where he falls."

TRL Analysis

Whitelaw will be a fascinating player to follow and see where he lands. On the ice, he’s displayed flashes of first-round talent during his first full USHL season. Behind the scenes, scouts have described him as a mid-round selection in the second or third.

USA Hockey snubbed the forward for the World Junior A Challenge after he finished second in team scoring at Hlinka Gretzky.

Whitelaw will have additional time at Wisconsin to put the full package together, and some NHL team will believe in the development potential under Mike Hastings.

At the same time, those closest to him in Youngstown — who were around him on a daily basis — have been about as complimentary as they can be of Whitelaw this season and have continued to praise his maturity and work ethic. Along with his play on the ice.

Whitelaw is an undersized winger but has shown no signs of that size slowing him down. Speaking of slow, Whitelaw is anything but and his speed is arguably his biggest asset on the ice.

The Wisconsin commit has had quite the spotlight in recent years too, going from a highly-touted prospect at Shattuck St. Mary's to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 USHL Draft and blossoming into one of the league’s top rookies with Youngstown.

However, Whitelaw was at his best when the lights shined brightest, leading the Phantoms through the Clark Cup Playoffs and to the first Clark Cup in franchise history. Whitelaw scored five goals and had nine points in nine playoff games this spring.

Whitelaw is likely ticketed for the wing in his professional career, which could bode well with his speed. His shot is already NHL-caliber and he’s also shown the ability to distribute pucks and create offense. He was also a key member of Youngstown’s power play this season and played some on the penalty kill too.

When you combine that versatility with the speed, skill, work ethic and determination, there’s a lot to be excited about. Now the question is where he’ll go in the draft. And if he falls, Whitelaw could become one of the steals of the draft.

Draft projection: Second – third-round

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
