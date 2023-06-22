NHL Draft Countdown: No. 7: Jayden Perron, F, Chicago

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 7.

Jayden Perron, F, Chicago Steel

Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Jan. 11, 2005

5-9 / 165

Right-shot

College commitment: North Dakota, NCHC

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 43

ADVERTISEMENT

Year-in-Review

Perron had a strong rookie campaign with 17 goals and 45 points over 60 games. However, the North Dakota commit was even better offensively this season, lighting the lamp 24 times and racking up 72 points in 61 games.

Perron’s 24 goals ranked sixth on a deep Chicago lineup — which scored a USHL-leading 275 goals — and his 27 power-play points were the second most on the Steel roster. Perron’s 72 points were also tied for the fifth most in the USHL and he was one of six Chicago players in the top 12.

The Winnipeg native averaged a hair over 18 minutes per night and was at his best down the stretch, recording at least a point in 10 of his final 11 regular-season games and 13 points (4-9-13) in that stretch.

Perron racked up another six points (4-2-6) in six playoff games — which included a hat trick in Chicago’s first game against Dubuque. He also finished the regular season a plus-15, scored six power-play goals and six game-winning goals, which were tied for the second most on Chicago's roster.

Perron was surprisingly left off Canada’s roster for the U18 World Championships and also didn’t receive any awards or honors from the USHL.

However, he broke out in his second junior season and will be one of the league’s first players off the board later this month.

They said it

“Jayden is an extremely creative and talented player,” Chicago head coach Mike Garman told The Rink Live. “His game speaks for itself offensively and he's an extremely gifted player. But what I think is most impressive about him is how he added so many layers away from the puck to his game. He got a lot better at shooting off the pass and one-timing pucks this season too, which is something I know he’s really worked on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The kid has such a quick release and when you combine that with his speed, it really makes him a threat. He loves to be challenged too and when you give him something, the next thing you know he’s out working on it and trying to implement it into his game. Jayden is still young and there’s still room to grow, but I think his best hockey is in front of him.”

“He’s shifty and he’s such a gifted player,” said one opposing USHL head coach. “He’s really good in space, he’s a threat off the rush, he’s deadly on the power play and I thought he had some of the best vision in our league. But the thing that stood out to me the most is his compete level. Perron is an undersized guy but I think he competes as hard as anyone and he’s not afraid to battle.”

“He’s a super dynamic player,” added another. “Every time we played against them it seemed like he was a constant threat and he’s just a play-maker. He’s really gifted with the puck and his ability to make plays with speed and under pressure is something that really jumped out to me.”

For UND commit Jayden Perron, sister's love motivates him to play and be his best https://t.co/ULop0x6560 — The Rink Live (@TheRinkLive) December 28, 2022

“He’s got unbelievable hands, great vision, his skating is alright and I don’t think Perron is the fastest player out there, but he’s really shifty, he changes speed really well and his edges are great,” said one NHL scout. “I thought he started shooting the puck more in the second half and his one-timer was a real weapon. Obviously the knock is this size but he’s a super talented offensive player.”

TRL Analysis

You didn’t have to watch Chicago much this season to see Perron’s ability with the puck on his stick and in the offensive zone. Perron’s vision was among the best in the USHL and he’s smart, deceptive, creative and the epitome of a playmaker.

He’s also got a quick release and a lethal one-timer — which is how he scored many of his goals this season.

The numbers speak for themselves as racking up 24 goals and 72 points isn’t easy in the USHL. Granted Perron was surrounded by many gifted players — Macklin Celebrini, Michael Emerson, Quinn Finley and Jack Harvey to name a few — he still generated much of Chicago's offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the offensive ability, the defensive side of Perron’s game improved this season too. Despite his size, he’s shown he’s not afraid to battle for the puck — something multiple opposing USHL coaches praised.

That size is the obvious knock against Perron. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, he's an undersized winger. But by all accounts, he hasn’t shown any signs of that slowing him down.

If you talk to anybody around the Steel organization Perron is quite the athlete too. Garman quipped he’s developed a reputation as a phenomenal golfer and whether you give him a basketball, a football or anything else, Perron can “do it all.”

The UND commit actually dropped 15 spots in Central Scouting’s eyes, going from No. 28 in their midterms to No. 43 in their final rankings. Even at 43, Perron is still the second-highest-rated non-NTDP USHL player and has still been at the bottom of the first round in several mock drafts.

It’ll be interesting to see where Perron falls later this month and while there’s still a good chance he’s a first-rounder, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him still available early in the second.

Either way, Perron will be one of the USHL's first players picked and has a promising future ahead of him.

Draft projection: Second – third-round