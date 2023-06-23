NHL Draft Countdown: No. 6: Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls Stampede

Kosice, Slovakia

April. 13, 2005

6-2 / 198

Right-shot

College commitment: Michigan State, Big Ten

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 48

Year-in-Review

Strbak made an immediate impact in the USHL with a goal and an assist in his first game. The Slovakian defenseman racked up 10 points (3-7-10) in his first 15 games and played on the power-play and penalty-kill units for the Stampede. However, it was the defense that impressed in his rookie season.

Strbak played in 46 games during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging just under 20 minutes per night, and racked up five goals and 18 points. He finished a minus-20 but Sioux Falls struggled throughout much of the second half. Strbak had just one point — an assist — in his last 15 games too.

Along with his time in the USHL, Strbak also represented Slovakia at the World Junior Championships — something he’s done the last two years. He has an impressive international resume too and projects as one of the top prospects on the blue line heading into the draft.

The right-shot defenseman came in at No. 48 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings, down four spots from No. 44 in their midterms. Strbak was the fifth-highest-rated non-NTDP USHL player in those final rankings and earned an invite to the NHL Scouting Combine earlier this month because of it.

They said it

"He's a competitive and hard-nosed kid, and he's just an old-school defenseman," Sioux Falls head coach Eric Rud told The Rink Live. "He'll block a shot with any part of his body, he likes to compete and battle in both practice and games, and he works for everything.

"I know a lot of teams have reached out and been impressed with his competition level and his ability to shut plays on a consistent basis. And when you're building a blue line, Maxim's the type of kid you want on it."

"Any guy that's able to come in and play meaningful minutes and a major role in our league at that age is special," said one opposing USHL head coach. "He played a ton of minutes for them, he played special teams, was able to shut down opposing top lines and I thought he was really impressive right from the very beginning."

"He's a big and steady defender with a lot of upside," added another USHL coach. "At this level it can sometimes be hard to see the bigger picture, but I think if you look at the tools, his frame and how he projects in the future, there are lots of building blocks and he's just got pro hockey written all over him.

"His potential would be really exciting to me and I wouldn't be surprised to see him picked pretty early."

"Maxim is a defensive-defenseman and those guys are so hard to play against in their own end," said one NHL scout. "I thought he was physically imposing, his gaps were good, he closes opponents well and he uses his body.

"He's far from finished and I think there's more upside to his game. But he's a smart player, he's really gifted physically and he's shown he can defend at a high level."

TRL Analysis

Strbak has all of the makings of an NHL defenseman and while he might not have the eye-popping offensive numbers, he’s a two-way defenseman with size, physicality and the ability to shut opponents down — which every NHL organization will covet.

Strbak held his own in his first USHL season and while Sioux Falls struggled at times, the Slovakian defenseman did it all defensively — blocking shots, using his body to create separation and killing so many opposing chances. He’s also not afraid to battle and clear out opposing players in front of his own net either.

Strbak’s skating isn’t perfect but considering his size and style of play, he’s able to get away with it. You won’t find the Michigan State commit leading the rush or pinching too far inside the offensive zone.

At the same time, his pinches are well-timed, his stick is a real weapon and he eliminates many opposing scoring chances before they get going. He’s shown his ability to be an effective player on the penalty kill too.

Strbak logged a lot of minutes for the Stampede this season and while he plays a physical style, he’s shown he’s both durable and dependable.

To quote Eric Rud, Strbak is an “old-school defenseman” and there aren’t many of those available at the top of this year’s draft class .

A little more offense would help his game going forward and he’ll continue to develop at Michigan State. Strbak racked up just 77 shots in 46 games this season and while his shot is alright, he hasn’t used it much.

At the same time, he’s going to be picked based on his defensive ability and keep in mind this was Strbak’s first season in North America.

If a team is looking for a shutdown defenseman and the right fit presents itself, Strbak could potentially be picked at the bottom of the first round. However, a second-round selection is more likely.

Draft projection: Second round