NHL Draft Countdown No. 5: Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 5.

Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha Lancers

Praha, Czech

Jan. 20, 2005

6-6 / 209

Catches: Left

College commitment: UMass, Hockey East

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 2 — North American goalies

Year-in-Review

Hrabal finished the 2022-23 season with a 9-14-4-3 record, .908 save percentage, 2.86 GAA and recorded three shutouts, earning All-USHL Rookie First Team honors.

The 6-foot-6 goaltender was one of the USHL’s most intriguing prospects coming into the season with an A-grade next to his name.

While his numbers might not jump out on paper, he handled his first season in North America well. Hrabal’s prospect status didn’t waver either as he was the second-highest-rated North American goalie in Central Scouting’s final rankings .

On top of dealing with the adjustment to a new country and living away from home for the first time, Hrabal didn’t get much help in front of him. Omaha scored the league’s fewest goals (140) and finished with the league’s second-worst record at 17-36-5-4.

The Lancers were shutout in three of Hrabal’s 13 losses this season and they scored just one goal in another five of them. From Nov. 23 through March 10, Hrabal went 2-9-2-1 and allowed 47 goals over 15 appearances.

However, he finished the season strong — winning three of his final five starts, stopping 148 of the final 155 shots he saw and displaying the talent and agility that has scouts excited about his future potential. Along with his frame.

Hrabal had a strong showing at the U18 World Championships too. After initially planning on returning for one more USHL season, he signed his NLI at UMass last month and will join the Minutemen next fall.

They said it

“Michael grew a lot with us this season,” Omaha head coach David Wilkie told The Rink Live. “He was basically a child when he came in and had never lived or played in North America before, so I’m really proud of how far he came both on and off the ice.

“He started off really well, then he wasn’t and had a tough time, and he got it back and was very good at the end of the season. Goaltending can be a funny position — sometimes you have it and sometimes you don’t — and you just try to find consistency. Considering everything he went through, I thought he took a lot of strides."

“If there was ever a sure-fire can’t-miss goalie prospect, and I hate using that terminology, but he’s it,” said one opposing USHL coach. “You can’t teach size and I expect big things out of him. He certainly gave us fits when we played Omaha this season and seeing him at Hlinka back at the start of the season, he’s the real deal.”

“Any time you have a goalie that can steal a game you’re in good shape. And I think he kept (Omaha) in a lot of games this season,” added another. “He was young and had some ups and downs, which I think every goalie in our league goes through. But people talk about him the way they do for a reason and he has a bright future.”

“He definitely had some tough times and fought it a little bit this season, but considering everything he went through and the team he was playing on, I thought he had an alright first season here in the States,” said one NHL scout. “He’s got all of the makings of an NHL goaltender and checks a lot of the boxes of what teams are looking for. He’s big, he’s athletic, he sees pucks well and he makes timely stops.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he handles college, especially after just one year of junior, but I think when you’re talking about a pure goalie prospect, he’s one of the better ones that I’ve seen come through (the USHL).”

TRL Analysis

The USHL has never had a non-NTDP goaltender selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

While Hrabal is likely ticketed for the second round, the 6-foot-6 netminder has as good of a shot as anybody to break that drought and will surely be one of the first goaltenders to hear his name called.

It’s always a tough position to project but goalies of his size don’t grow on trees and he’ll get drafted on his potential alone. Despite his lengthy frame, Hrabal moves well and he’s especially agile in the crease — which might be his most appealing trait.

Yes, Hrabal's numbers weren’t the greatest at times this season and some may worry about his confidence going forward. There’s also an argument to be made — and a fair one — that he’s not ready for the college game and at 18 he’s still a young goalie.

However, Hrabal looked really sharp down the stretch and one would assume he’ll only elevate his game with a better team in front of him.

He certainly impressed opposing coaches and those around the USHL this season too and the tools are in place to be an NHL goaltender. Time will tell what his future looks like, but Hrabal won’t have to wait too long to hear his name called.

Draft projection: Early second round