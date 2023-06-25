NHL Draft Countdown: No. 4: Oliver Moore, F, NTDP

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 4.

Oliver Moore, F, NTDP

Mounds View, Minn.

Jan. 22, 2005

5-11 / 176

Left-shot

College commitment: Minnesota, Big Ten

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 8

Year-in-Review

Moore enjoyed quite the year offensively, lighting the lamp 31 times and racking up 75 points in 61 games. Moore played some on the wing but mostly centered the NTDP’s second line, helping the U18 team enjoy a successful season at the USHL and NCAA levels and win gold at the U18 World Championships.

The Minnesota commit enjoyed a productive U17 season with 26 goals and 46 points. However, he nearly doubled his point total this season and was also very dependable defensively.

Moore averaged just under 16 minutes of ice time and played on both the penalty kill and power play. He finished the year a plus-42.

Moore also finished the year fourth on the U18 roster in both goals and points. His nine power-play goals ranked fourth too, trailing the talented trio of Ryan Leonard (15), Cole Eiserman (11) and Gabe Perreault (10).

Moore ended the season on a high note, scoring four times and putting up nine points in seven games at the U18 World Championships.

He was also invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in January, earned an invite to the NHL Draft Combine and was one of the highest-rated North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final rankings.

They said it

“You don’t see players as fast as him every single day,” NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “His speed is off the charts and he’s such a competitor. He drives plays, he works at both ends of the ice and he’s got a big-time skillset, but I also think he has such an ability to change gears and beat you in so many ways.

“He can take you wide, he can beat you to the net, he can change speeds and when you have all of those different gears, it makes you that much more versatile and dangerous. And he’s a dangerous player.”

“He’s such a talented player,” Fargo head coach Nick Oliver told The Rink Live at the BioSteel All-American Game. “He’s got an extra gear and it’s noticeable when you’re standing on the bench watching. He’s on the puck a lot too and he’s a super competitive player.”

“I thought Moore really led the (NTDP’s) second line this season and his shot probably doesn’t get enough credit for how good it is,” said one NHL scout. “I know he had a big year point-wise but for a guy that people look to the offense, I think he really competes in the defensive zone too. He can make things happen all over the ice with his speed.”

TRL Analysis

The first thing that comes to mind with Moore is his speed. Whether it was in Plymouth in January, throughout the USHL season or in Switzerland at U18 Worlds, the impact his speed makes is undeniable.

When you combine his quick release with that ability to beat defenders in so many different ways, Moore is quite the threat with the puck on his stick.

Moore showed the ability to find the back of the net this season but he’s also shown his ability to find teammates and go to the net.

While the Leonard-Smith-Perreault line got most of the attention — justifiably so — Moore anchored the NTDP’s second line this season and drove much of the offense.

He’s an explosive skater, a smart player and has the ability to play anywhere in a lineup. While Moore’s speed is his biggest tool, his defensive ability and two-way potential should also excite teams too.

There are some questions hovering over Moore going forward. At 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds, he’s not exactly the biggest player on the face of the Earth and especially with his style of play, some wonder how he’ll hold up against physical competition at the college and pro level.

There’s also the question of where he’ll play in the future, whether that be down the middle or on the wing. At the same time, that’s something teams can figure out down the road.

The talent and potential Moore has shown should land him a selection somewhere in the middle of the first round.

Draft projection: First round