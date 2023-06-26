Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown: No. 3: Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

DSC02704.JPG
USNTP's Gabriel Perreault skating in warm-ups before the puck drop.
Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:29 AM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 3.

Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP

Sherbrooke, Quebec
May 7, 2005
5-11 / 165
Left-shot

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Year-in-Review

Perreault put together an incredible U18 season at the NTDP, shattering Auston Matthews' single-season point record.

The Boston College commit finished the 2022-23 season with 53 goals and 132 points over 63 games, both of which led the U18 team. He also scored timely goals with a team-leading nine game-winners and was electric on the power play, where he scored up 10 of his goals.

In USHL play specifically, Perreault had an NTDP-leading 19 goals and 45 points in 23 games. He averaged 1.96 points per game, which despite the smaller sample size, was the second-best mark in the league.

20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Team USA National Team Development Program
The U17s made the Clark Cup playoffs and showed a ton of growth this season while the NTDP's talented U18 team impressed in USHL play and won gold at the U18 World Championship
June 11, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Along with his play against USHL and NCAA competition, Perreault was dynamic on the international stage, especially at the U18 World Championships. Perreault finished the seven-game tournament with 18 points (5-13-18), helping Team USA win its first gold medal in the event since 2017.

Perreault had one of the tournament's best single-game performances with five points (3-2-5) against Norway and his 18 points were the second-most in the tournament.

The son of former NHL forward Yanic Perreault , Gabe came in at No. 10 among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final rankings. He earned an invite to the NHL Draft Combine earlier this month and won’t have to wait too long to hear his name called in Nashville.

They said it

“Gabe's hockey sense is through the roof and he's such a gifted player," NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. "He's got a ton of skill and he can create offense from anywhere. You see the offensive numbers but he did it in so many different ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whether it's off the rush, in the zone, on the power play — you name it. He probably doesn't get enough credit for how well he can create. He's a guy that put in a lot of time during his U17 year and this season, and he was rewarded for it.”

“He's just so creative and it felt like he was always thinking a play ahead,” said one opposing USHL head coach. "He creates off the rush really well and he's got a sneaky good nose for the net too. He's just a really good player with an awesome future."

“He's really crafty, really good in tight spaces and you see the company he's obviously joined at the NTDP with those numbers,” added another USHL coach. "He scored a few goals against us this season where the shot was just in the perfect place and he's really creative in the offensive zone."

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 4: Oliver Moore, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 25, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Youngstown Phantoms
After a slow start to the 2022-23 season, the Youngstown Phantoms stuck to their process and won their first Clark Cup with a first-year coach and one of the USHL's youngest rosters
June 25, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Hrabal 5.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 5: Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 24, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0435.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 6: Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 22, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ChicagoSteel_10222022_Nelson-08 (1).jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 7: Jayden Perron, F, Chicago
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 21, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Bill-Robertson-9399420B187H0qj-bR0WFQ5TlFwdEphOXM
USHL
Q&A with USHL commissioner Bill Robertson as the end of his tenure approaches
From what he's seen change to what he wants to see going forward, current USHL commissioner Bill Robertson spoke about a variety topics as the end of his tenure quickly approaches
June 21, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 8: William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 21, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
USHL
Minnesota goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz heads back to Youngstown for the 2023-24 season
Owen Bartoszkiewicz returns to Youngstown after spending the past season-and-a-half in Dinkytown. Now he'll try to help the Phantoms repeat as Clark Cup champs
June 19, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Danny Nelson.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 9: Danny Nelson, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 19, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Emmett Croteau Waterloo.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Waterloo Black Hawks
Waterloo's 40 regular-season wins were tied for the most in the USHL. However, the Black Hawks were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs and will now try to use that as motivation
June 19, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

TRL Analysis

Perreault’s name currently sits atop the NTDP record books for a reason. The trio of Leonard-Smith-Perreault all had big years — and some feel their numbers may have benefited from each other — but there’s no denying Perreault’s individual success.

The left-shot forward is a smart player and his vision is among the best in this draft class. It’s a big reason why he was able to constantly find his linemates this season while also having the ability to beat you individually with his shot or by making a move to the net.

Multiple USHL coaches praised Perreault’s ability to make plays off the rush along with his ability to stick-handle out of pressure or make a pass to open up time and space.

He's also proved to be both a lethal threat and distributor on the power play, and he’s seemingly always in the right spot at the right time in the offensive zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers don’t lie and Perreault consistently produced against the best in his age group and on the international stage.

He joined quite the list of names with the single-season point record too, overtaking Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Clayton Keller and Patrick Kane, among others.

There are some concerns of Perreault’s play in his own end and similar to Oliver Moore — who came in at No. 4 in The Rink Live’s countdown — he isn’t the biggest player out there. And some around the sport believe he’ll be the last of the four NTDP forwards selected — Leonard, Moore and Smith being the others.

However, you don’t put the numbers Perreault did up by accident and his game will only continue to develop moving forward. His vision and play-making are some of the best in this draft class and Perreault has already displayed an elite ability to see the play and think the game.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Perreault has to wait to hear his name called later this month, but don’t be surprised if the Boston College commit goes in the top half of the first round.

Draft projection: First round

MORE COUNTDOWN PROFILES

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
A hockey player wearing a white, blue, and yellow jersey heads onto the ice from the tunnel.
USHL
Brady Zugec commits to Western Michigan after impressive showing at USHL main camp
The 16-year-old New York native is excited to commit to the Broncos program where he can round out his skillset as a power forward.
June 19, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Tri-City Storm
After a slow start to the season and a slew of injuries, the Tri-City Storm were one of the USHL's most consistent teams and clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season
June 17, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Sam Harris.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Sioux Falls Stampede
The Stampede extended their playoff drought to three seasons but Eric Rud's first season still featured "a lot of growth." Followed by a strong draft and optimism for 2023-24 in Sioux Falls
June 16, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
hefferan_300.jpg
USHL
USHL appoints Glenn Hefferan as its next commissioner
AAHA President and USA Hockey Congress member Glenn Hefferan to replace Bill Robertson as USHL commissioner
June 15, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT