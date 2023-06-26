NHL Draft Countdown: No. 3: Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 3.

Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP

Sherbrooke, Quebec

May 7, 2005

5-11 / 165

Left-shot

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ICYMI: Last night, Gabe Perreault recorded his 118th point to set a new @USAHockeyNTDP record for most points in a single season!



He finished the night with five points (3g-2a) and now has 121 points (51g-70a) across 58 games on the 2022-23 campaign.



Congrats, Gabe! 👏🤩 |… pic.twitter.com/7fs1gsnSFP — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 23, 2023

Year-in-Review

Perreault put together an incredible U18 season at the NTDP, shattering Auston Matthews' single-season point record.

The Boston College commit finished the 2022-23 season with 53 goals and 132 points over 63 games, both of which led the U18 team. He also scored timely goals with a team-leading nine game-winners and was electric on the power play, where he scored up 10 of his goals.

In USHL play specifically, Perreault had an NTDP-leading 19 goals and 45 points in 23 games. He averaged 1.96 points per game, which despite the smaller sample size, was the second-best mark in the league.

USHL USHL Year-in-Review: Team USA National Team Development Program The U17s made the Clark Cup playoffs and showed a ton of growth this season while the NTDP's talented U18 team impressed in USHL play and won gold at the U18 World Championship

Along with his play against USHL and NCAA competition, Perreault was dynamic on the international stage, especially at the U18 World Championships. Perreault finished the seven-game tournament with 18 points (5-13-18), helping Team USA win its first gold medal in the event since 2017.

Perreault had one of the tournament's best single-game performances with five points (3-2-5) against Norway and his 18 points were the second-most in the tournament.

The son of former NHL forward Yanic Perreault , Gabe came in at No. 10 among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final rankings. He earned an invite to the NHL Draft Combine earlier this month and won’t have to wait too long to hear his name called in Nashville.

They said it

“Gabe's hockey sense is through the roof and he's such a gifted player," NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. "He's got a ton of skill and he can create offense from anywhere. You see the offensive numbers but he did it in so many different ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whether it's off the rush, in the zone, on the power play — you name it. He probably doesn't get enough credit for how well he can create. He's a guy that put in a lot of time during his U17 year and this season, and he was rewarded for it.”

“He's just so creative and it felt like he was always thinking a play ahead,” said one opposing USHL head coach. "He creates off the rush really well and he's got a sneaky good nose for the net too. He's just a really good player with an awesome future."

“He's really crafty, really good in tight spaces and you see the company he's obviously joined at the NTDP with those numbers,” added another USHL coach. "He scored a few goals against us this season where the shot was just in the perfect place and he's really creative in the offensive zone."

TRL Analysis

Perreault’s name currently sits atop the NTDP record books for a reason. The trio of Leonard-Smith-Perreault all had big years — and some feel their numbers may have benefited from each other — but there’s no denying Perreault’s individual success.

The left-shot forward is a smart player and his vision is among the best in this draft class. It’s a big reason why he was able to constantly find his linemates this season while also having the ability to beat you individually with his shot or by making a move to the net.

Will Smtih and Gabe Perreault are two of @usahockey's top young players who will hear their names called at the #NHLDraft.



They met with Sam Cosentino to talk about their chemistry on the ice. pic.twitter.com/uljNcrjcjj — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 25, 2023

Multiple USHL coaches praised Perreault’s ability to make plays off the rush along with his ability to stick-handle out of pressure or make a pass to open up time and space.

He's also proved to be both a lethal threat and distributor on the power play, and he’s seemingly always in the right spot at the right time in the offensive zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers don’t lie and Perreault consistently produced against the best in his age group and on the international stage.

He joined quite the list of names with the single-season point record too, overtaking Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, Clayton Keller and Patrick Kane, among others.

Record.... SHATTERED! 💥



Perreault passes Auston Matthews and now sits no. ☝️ in the record books📖



Congrats, Gabe! pic.twitter.com/FM2O5SMrDk — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) April 22, 2023

There are some concerns of Perreault’s play in his own end and similar to Oliver Moore — who came in at No. 4 in The Rink Live’s countdown — he isn’t the biggest player out there. And some around the sport believe he’ll be the last of the four NTDP forwards selected — Leonard, Moore and Smith being the others.

However, you don’t put the numbers Perreault did up by accident and his game will only continue to develop moving forward. His vision and play-making are some of the best in this draft class and Perreault has already displayed an elite ability to see the play and think the game.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Perreault has to wait to hear his name called later this month, but don’t be surprised if the Boston College commit goes in the top half of the first round.

Draft projection: First round