Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown; No. 25: Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

Chase Cheslock Omaha Lancers.JPG
Defenseman Chase Cheslock played in 15 games with the Omaha Lancers at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Rogers, Minn. native is considered one of the USHL's top draft prospects on the blue line.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:00 PM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. Without further ado, let’s kick the month of June off with No. 25.

Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha Lancers

Rogers, Minn.
Oct. 25, 2004
6-3 / 205
Right-shot

College commitment: St. Thomas, CCHA

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 99

Year-in-Review

Cheslock has a rather small USHL sample size under his belt as he played just 15 games near the end of the season. However, he handled the adjustment well and impressed throughout the entire season.

Along with his time with the Lancers, Cheslock had a successful season at Rogers (Minn.) High School where he scored four goals and racked up 31 points in 28 games.

Cheslock served as the Royals captain and was a plus-19 while playing top-pair minutes. He also played 18 games with the NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen before his high school season.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Cheslock has a solid frame and he especially moves well on the back end. He'll return to the USHL next season, likely with an NHL logo beside his name.

They said it

“Chase Cheslock is a winner,” said Dave Brown, who coached Cheslock at Rogers (Minn.) High School. "He had a coming out party during his junior season and became one of the best defensemen in the state (of Minnesota), and he's just continued to get better. His gaps are really strong, he really reads plays, he's got a good stick and his skating is a strength in both ends.

"He's such a good kid and a hard worker off the ice too and he gets better every day. So I think when you add everything up, he's a high-end prospect."

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS_Rog_Chase Cheslock.jpg
As a junior captain for the Rogers Royals in the 2021-22 season, Chase Cheslock was the team's top-scoring defenseman with 10 goals and 29 assists in 28 games.
Contributed / Brianna Burnham

“Chase blew me away,” Omaha head coach David Wilkie told The Rink Live. "His ability to step in and play over 20 minutes a night and in every situation was impressive and he's one of the most focused and driven kids I've been around. He's an elite worker, he has elite character and he's a real joy to coach."

“Chase is a very big and imposing defenseman, but he has a good stick and is also a very good skater for his size,” said one opposing USHL coach. "He's got some deception to his game, he moves pucks well and even though he's a young defenseman in our league, he didn't seem to panic at all. He looked very comfortable jumping into the junior level."

"He's not a kid that's going to blow you away with his numbers but I think the intrigue is his size and the fact he's a right-shot," said one NHL scout. "The skating is a big asset for him too and I know he's not an offensive juggernaut, but I'd imagine he'll be one of the first Minnesota high school kids taken."

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Des Moines Buccaneers
After finishing at the bottom of the USHL in 2021-22, the Des Moines Buccaneers achieved their preseason goal and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season
June 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0373.JPG
USHL
Here’s the 24 USHL players heading to Buffalo for the NHL Draft Combine
Thirteen NTDP players and 11 other USHL players will participate in next week's combine ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft
June 01, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force name Brett Skinner as its ninth head coach in franchise history
Brett Skinner becomes Fargo's fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season after leading the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness to the Robertson Cup Championship
May 31, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Macklin Celebrini Chicago.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Chicago Steel
The Steel finished atop the East with 83 points and made the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Chicago's lineup featured six of the USHL's top 12 point producers, including Macklin Celebrini
May 31, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC00371.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
From a pair of First-Team All-USHL picks to several stellar individual seasons, and the first playoff series win since 2018-19, the RoughRiders have a lot of positives to take from the 2022-23 season
May 30, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Force banners.jpg
USHL
Speculating who could be the next head coach of the Fargo Force
With Nick Oliver heading to Wisconsin, the Fargo Force are looking for their fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season. Here's a look at some potential names that could fill the vacancy
May 26, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler celebration.JPG
USHL
Jacob Fowler, Cole Knuble earn top USA Hockey awards
Fowler was named Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year by USA Hockey while Knuble picked up the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year award.
May 25, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
logo_main.svg
USHL
Sioux City Musketeers name Sean Clark the organization's next general manager
Sioux City promotes its director of scouting to GM just one day after Troy G. Ward left for Minnesota State
May 24, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lucas St. Louis.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms sweeps honors, Finley deal finalized while trades, commitments continue to come in
Capitols and Lumberjacks receive their future considerations, Klavs Veinbergs and Griffin Jurecki flip commitments, USHL All-Academic Team announced and much more
May 24, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Nick Oliver Fargo Force.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver done after one season, set to join Mike Hastings' staff at Wisconsin
Nick Oliver led the Force to a franchise-record 40 wins and 88 points during the regular season and was named the USHL Coach of the Year. Now he's returning to the college level at Wisconsin
May 23, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

TRL analysis

Cheslock’s skating is his biggest asset. He might not exactly be the flashiest player on a nightly basis and his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page. But he’s a player that could potentially develop into a shutdown role and a team will draft him based on his future potential. Especially being a right-shot defenseman.

Brown quipped he was the CEO of the Royals this season and lauded Cheslock's ability to make players around him better. Multiple people have praised Cheslock's work ethic and leadership ability, which can both go a long way.

Chase Cheslock Omaha Lancers Defenseman.JPG
Defenseman Chase Cheslock scored a goal and added four assists over his 15 games with the Omaha Lancers. The St. Thomas commit is considered one of the USHL's top draft prospects on the blue line.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Cheslock's stock has been on the rise this season too. He came in at No. 146 in Central Scouting's midterm rankings and finished the season at No. 99 — which ranked 13th among non-NTDP USHL players and fourth among non-NTDP defensemen.

Draft projection: Late third or fourth round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Strathmann.JPG
USHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann finds a ‘great fit’ and a Clark Cup in Youngstown
Andrew Strathmann has been one of the USHL's top offensive defensemen the last two seasons and played a key role as the Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw autograph.JPG
USHL
William Whitelaw caps off rookie season with a Clark Cup and a ‘lifetime of memories’
Wisconsin commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect William Whitelaw was one of the USHL's top rookie forwards this season and helped the Youngstown Phantoms capture their first Clark Cup
May 21, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lachance Celebration.JPG
USHL
Youngstown captain Shane Lachance helps lead the Phantoms to the top
Shane Lachance becomes the first captain in franchise history to hoist the Clark Cup and "couldn't have imagined a better way to go out" in Youngstown
May 20, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Celebration shot.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms credit culture change en route to first Clark Cup title
Andon Cerbone delivers third-period goal and Jacob Fowler pitches a 22-save shutout as Youngstown wins the Clark Cup in a sweep against Fargo
May 19, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT