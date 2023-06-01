NHL Draft Countdown; No. 25: Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. Without further ado, let’s kick the month of June off with No. 25.

Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha Lancers

Rogers, Minn.

Oct. 25, 2004

6-3 / 205

Right-shot

College commitment: St. Thomas, CCHA

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 99

MICHAEL HRABAL & CHASE CHESLOCK MAKE FINAL NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING RANKINGS



Full Story: https://t.co/vz7DKUNl0F pic.twitter.com/lOx9IiYpls — Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) April 19, 2023

Year-in-Review

Cheslock has a rather small USHL sample size under his belt as he played just 15 games near the end of the season. However, he handled the adjustment well and impressed throughout the entire season.

Along with his time with the Lancers, Cheslock had a successful season at Rogers (Minn.) High School where he scored four goals and racked up 31 points in 28 games.

Cheslock served as the Royals captain and was a plus-19 while playing top-pair minutes. He also played 18 games with the NAHL's St. Cloud Norsemen before his high school season.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Cheslock has a solid frame and he especially moves well on the back end. He'll return to the USHL next season, likely with an NHL logo beside his name.

They said it

“Chase Cheslock is a winner,” said Dave Brown, who coached Cheslock at Rogers (Minn.) High School. "He had a coming out party during his junior season and became one of the best defensemen in the state (of Minnesota), and he's just continued to get better. His gaps are really strong, he really reads plays, he's got a good stick and his skating is a strength in both ends.

"He's such a good kid and a hard worker off the ice too and he gets better every day. So I think when you add everything up, he's a high-end prospect."

As a junior captain for the Rogers Royals in the 2021-22 season, Chase Cheslock was the team's top-scoring defenseman with 10 goals and 29 assists in 28 games. Contributed / Brianna Burnham

“Chase blew me away,” Omaha head coach David Wilkie told The Rink Live. "His ability to step in and play over 20 minutes a night and in every situation was impressive and he's one of the most focused and driven kids I've been around. He's an elite worker, he has elite character and he's a real joy to coach."

“Chase is a very big and imposing defenseman, but he has a good stick and is also a very good skater for his size,” said one opposing USHL coach. "He's got some deception to his game, he moves pucks well and even though he's a young defenseman in our league, he didn't seem to panic at all. He looked very comfortable jumping into the junior level."

"He's not a kid that's going to blow you away with his numbers but I think the intrigue is his size and the fact he's a right-shot," said one NHL scout. "The skating is a big asset for him too and I know he's not an offensive juggernaut, but I'd imagine he'll be one of the first Minnesota high school kids taken."

TRL analysis

Cheslock’s skating is his biggest asset. He might not exactly be the flashiest player on a nightly basis and his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page. But he’s a player that could potentially develop into a shutdown role and a team will draft him based on his future potential. Especially being a right-shot defenseman.

Brown quipped he was the CEO of the Royals this season and lauded Cheslock's ability to make players around him better. Multiple people have praised Cheslock's work ethic and leadership ability, which can both go a long way.

Defenseman Chase Cheslock scored a goal and added four assists over his 15 games with the Omaha Lancers. The St. Thomas commit is considered one of the USHL's top draft prospects on the blue line. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Cheslock's stock has been on the rise this season too. He came in at No. 146 in Central Scouting's midterm rankings and finished the season at No. 99 — which ranked 13th among non-NTDP USHL players and fourth among non-NTDP defensemen.

Draft projection: Late third or fourth round.