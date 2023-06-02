NHL Draft Countdown; No. 24: Michael Hagens, D, Chicago

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 24.

Michael Hagens, D, Chicago Steel

Hauppauge, New York

Feb. 18, 2005

5-11 / 170

Left-shot

College commitment: Harvard, ECAC

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 105

Congratulations to 10 Year Royal Michael Hagens on his commitment to Harvard University. Mikey played with us since mini-mites. We wish him the best of luck. Mike is the 2nd D1 commit from our 05 group. #royalfamily @AYHL @HarvardMHockey pic.twitter.com/EbVIS1q8WX — LI Royals (@LIRoyalsAAA) September 4, 2021

Year-in-Review

Hagens' numbers might not jump off the page as the rookie defenseman had nine goals and 26 points over 60 games. However, his nine goals were the most among Chicago defensemen and the Harvard commit was one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers on the blue line.

Like any first-year player, his adjustment to the USHL included some growing pains along the way. Hagens had just three points (2-1-3) through his first 20 games but was still learning a relatively new position — see below.

Chicago defenseman Michael Hagens scored nine goals and racked up 26 points over 60 games in his first USHL season. Hagens was a USHL All-Rookie Second Team selection. Contributed / Chicago Steel

However, his game continued to evolve and he fit right into a talented Chicago lineup that included Macklin Celebrini, Jayden Perron, Quinn Finley, Michael Emerson, Jack Harvey and several others.

Sure, having those players around him and Hagens’ past history as a forward helped the offensive side of his game. But Hagens took off in the second half, racking up five goals and 21 points in the 32 games after the calendar flipped to 2023.

He also found a home on Chicago’s power-play unit that finished the regular season clicking at a league-best 32.3%.

Hagens was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team and had two more assists in the playoffs as Chicago reached the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to Youngstown in four games.

They said it

“I love Mikey's game and he's been so impressive to watch grow," Chicago head coach Mike Garman told The Rink Live. “He came in with almost no expectations and he just very humbly and quietly went about his process and worked one day at a time.

"He's done everything the right way and he's put himself in an incredible spot for the draft and for his future.”

“Michael did a really good job and from afar I thought he really settled in nicely as the year went along,” said one opposing USHL coach. "When we saw him early in the year there were maybe some holes in his game, but I thought he did a great job developing and really rounding out his overall game. He's an effective puck-mover, an active defenseman and he's got a lot of skill."

“I know he played behind (Jake) Livanavage and (Anthony) Dowd for them, but he quietly was a good defenseman for them,” added another USHL coach. “Chicago’s D as a whole defended better than I think a lot of people give them credit for and Hagens was part of that. And I know the offense is what stands out with him, but I think he did a really good job of killing plays in the defensive zone too. Especially down low. Those are good habits to have and he can really skate.”

“He's got a good skating stride and competes hard,” said one NHL scout. "He's probably not as physically developed as some of the other players around him, but the offense really started to come around as the season went along and he worked his way up Chicago's depth chart. He's still got a ways to go but a lot of the tools are there and now it's just a matter of putting everything together moving forward."

TRL Analysis

Hagens isn’t far removed from playing forward as this was just his second full season on the back end. However, he’s handled the transition well so far. This season he was one of the most dynamic defensemen on a talented Chicago blue line and while there’s no denying his offensive ability, the defensive side of his game continues to evolve too.

Hagens is a smooth skater, he owns an extremely quick release and he took on more of a role as the season went along. He’s dealt with injuries in the past and at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he’s not exactly a big, bruising defenseman. However, he’s shown no signs of either slowing him down.

Few USHL defensemen showed the ability to join the rush and move the puck as well as Hagens this season, and perhaps those forward genes still exist. At 18, he’s still young too and has room to grow.

While Hagens might not sit at the top of any draft boards, there’s a lot of upside and the Chicago defenseman will be an interesting name to follow at this year’s draft.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-5.