NHL Draft Countdown No. 23: Green Bay Forward Mikey DeAngelo

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 23.

Mikey DeAngelo, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Itasca, Illinois

Nov. 19, 2004

5-11 / 180

Left-shot

College commitment: Michigan State, Big Ten

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 82

Year-in-Review

DeAngelo scored a career-high 11 goals and 35 points this season, which was his second full season in the USHL. The Chicago native has had an interesting path from the NTDP to Dubuque and eventually Green Bay.

He was dealt to the Gamblers last May and played 52 games in a Green Bay sweater this season. He’ll also return in 2023-24.

Although DeAngelo’s numbers won't blow you away, he took a lot of strides this season and the smooth-skating, left-shot forward was still one of Green Bay’s top point producers. Although he’s played two full USHL seasons, he’s still just 18 and as a late 2004, he won’t turn 19 until November.

DeAngelo came in at No. 82 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings of the year, which was the USHL’s 11th-highest-rated non-NTDP skater.

He was initially slated to play in the BioSteel All-American Game in January (injury) and also flipped his commitment from Arizona State to Michigan State earlier this season.

They said it

“Mikey was a great add for us this season and I thought he played his best hockey down the stretch and into the playoffs,” Green Bay head coach Mike Leone said. “We’re extremely excited to get him back next year because he’s a really talented kid and he works hard.

“He’s really good at creating offense, he’s got a really good shot and he’s good in space. Plus he’s a great kid too. He’s probably someone that could’ve gone to school but he wants to help us win here and that says a lot about the kid. He’s got a bright future ahead of him and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him (drafted) at all.”

“Mikey plays with a ton of pace and it seemed like he was always around the net when we faced him,” said one opposing USHL coach. “He works his tail off up and down the ice and makes play. I think Mikey did a great job this year and his best years are ahead of him.”

“I don’t think he was able to generate as much offense as he would’ve liked in Dubuque and the numbers were better this season, but I think there’s still a lot of room to grow,” said one NHL scout. “He might not have as much offensive production as some of the other USHL guys around him, but he’s got the hands, the shot and a lot of tools that make him intriguing.”

“His biggest two assets are his skating and his hands, and those are two things any team covets,” added another scout. “Those are the two things teams will be betting on with him.”

TRL Analysis

It’s hard to project where exactly DeAngelo will fall in this year’s draft and there’s a chance he could go undrafted. However, Central Scouting slotted the Michigan State commit where they did for a reason.

DeAngelo’s stat line has never exactly been eye-popping from his time with the Chicago Mission AAA program to the NTDP, and over the last two years in the USHL. But he’s a smart player and uses his speed to create scoring chances.

One USHL coach quipped he’s not someone you specifically create a game plan for, but DeAngelo has the ability to make you pay.

Perhaps another year in the USHL will see his offensive numbers spike and he’ll take on a bigger role next season in a Green Bay lineup that should feature several weapons. But considering his age, skating and skill, a team will likely take a chance on him later this month.

Draft projection: Rounds 4-6