NHL Draft Countdown No. 22: Tanner Adams, F, Tri-City

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 22.

Tanner Adams, F, Tri-City Storm

North Port, New York

Sept. 2, 2005

5-11 / 183

Right-shot

College commitment: Providence, Hockey East

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 101

Year-in-Review

Adams found the back of the net 12 times for a second consecutive season, despite playing in 13 fewer games (49). He finished the regular season with 33 points — which was a career-high — and tacked on an additional goal and four assists over four playoff games.

The Providence commit was one of Tri-City’s most consistent producers from mid-February through late March as he scored three goals and racked up 11 points in a 10-game stretch. He was also suspended for three games at the end of March for fighting under the five-minute mark on March 24.

Tri-City was one of the league’s hottest teams in that stretch and the Storm won 12 of their 15 games from Feb. 18 through March 31 — which included a three-game sweep of Fargo.

Tanner Adams and his Tri-City teammates celebrate Graham Gamache's goal during the second period of their 4-0 win at Omaha on Jan. 20, 2023. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Adams played both down the middle and on the wing for the Storm this season and played on both of Tri-City’s special team units. He was especially one of Anthony Noreen’s most dependable penalty killers and 10 (1-9-10) of his 33 points also came on the man advantage.

Adams averaged over 17 minutes per night in his second USHL season and after starting the year on the wing, he moved to center in early November and never left.

Tanner Adams' faceoff results from the 2022-23 season. Chart provided from InStat.

Along with his time with the Storm, Adams also represented Team USA at the World Junior A challenge this season and donned the Stars and Stripes at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup back in August.

They said it

“Tanner is as consistent as it gets,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen told The Rink Live. “He does everything well and I don’t think there’s one thing that you point at and say he can’t do this. He can play on the top line, he can play in a checking line role, power play, penalty kill and he can put the puck in the net. He’s one of those versatile guys that you love and he does a little bit of everything. He was a leader for us too and everything we asked him to do this season he did.

“He’s a winner, he shows up to work every day and he’s a really good piece to have in any lineup. You always have room for someone like Tanner Adams on your team.”

“Tanner is a heck of a hockey player. He’s got such an understanding of the game and awareness of what’s around him,” said one opposing USHL coach. “He’s very talented, very smart and it seems like every time he’s on the ice he generates offense. I think he developed a little bit more of a snarl to his game too that I’m not sure he had last season and I’d expect a player like him is very-highly sought-after in the draft.”

“Tanner is one of those kids that I think can play in any situation and not miss a beat,” added another. “I always thought he was a really good penalty killer against us and he can really create offense too. The offensive side of his game is only going to continue getting better as he continues progressing in his career.”

“He’s going to be an interesting one,” said one NHL scout. “He’s shown the ability to help facilitate offense and make plays, but I really think his hockey IQ is his biggest asset.”

TRL Analysis

Adams’ numbers won’t blow you away and he’s likely not going to ever be the flashiest player on the ice.

However, he plays a solid two-way game and has great hockey sense — which nearly every opposing USHL coach that was asked about him mentioned — that NHL organizations covet. Both with and without the puck.

Time will tell where Adams projects in the future. He spent his first USHL season and the first 11 games this season almost exclusively on the wing before moving to center. But he handled the transition well and blossomed into one of Tri-City’s top guys down the middle. Along with showing some versatility on both the power play and penalty kill.

Although the stat line might not reflect it, he was one of Tri-City’s top distributors and play-makers throughout the season. He’ll still need to improve his skating in the long run though and it'll be interesting to see how he handles the college game.

Adams dropped in Central Scouting’s eyes too, falling from No. 73 in their midterm rankings to No. 101 at the end of the season.

However, he's a smart and skilled hockey player and one that should hear his name called at some point later this month.

Draft projection: Rounds 4-6