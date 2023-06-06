NHL Draft Countdown No. 21: Cole Knuble, F, Fargo

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 21.

Cole Knuble, F, Fargo Force

Grand Rapids, Michigan

July 1, 2004

5-11 / 183

Right-shot

College commitment: Notre Dame, Big Ten

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 105

Fargo's Cole Knuble delivers a hit on Lincoln defenseman Antonio Fernandez during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. Knuble's hit separated Fernandez from the puck and led to Mac Swanson's game-tying first-period goal. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Year-in-Review

Knuble did it all for the Force this season, both on and off the ice. The Notre Dame commit finished eighth in the USHL with 66 points, was one of just 13 players to reach the 30-goal mark and he was outstanding throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs.

It’s no surprise Knuble was named Fargo’s MVP and the awards continued as Knuble was an All-USHL First Team selection, won the Curt Hammer Award and was named the USA Hockey Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year. The Notre Dame commit was also named to the USHL All-Academic Team.

Whatever Nick Oliver asked him to do this season, Knuble delivered, helping Fargo win the organization’s first Anderson Cup and reach the Clark Cup Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.

While Knuble had an impressive first USHL season with 20 goals and 49 points over 62 games, his game took off during the 2022-23 campaign, predominantly centering Mac Swanson and Bret Link on Fargo’s top line.

They said it

“Cole had an outstanding season and I’m really proud of him,” Oliver told The Rink Live. “When I got hired last spring, the first conversation I had with Cole we talked about what his goals were for this season and I didn’t do much talking in that conversation.

“He was very direct, very motivated with what he wanted to do both individually and as a group, and besides winning the Clark Cup I think we accomplished everything he set out to do. He’s just a quality person, quality leader and his play speaks for itself. He made everyone around him better and it was special to watch him every day.”

“Cole is just such a special player and he’s the type of kid you wish was on your side,” said one opposing USHL coach. “He’s a tremendous leader on and off the ice, he does everything the right way and as a coach at this level the main thing you can ask from a kid is that they show up every night, and he certainly does that. As a coach one of the biggest compliments you can give a player is that in any situation you call his name. It doesn’t matter if you’re up a goal, down a goal, or just want to calm things down in the middle of a game. He has a unique ability to play in every situation at a high level. I just think the world of the kid and he’s a special player.”

“He’s a hell of a hockey player and he’s someone that you admire and respect so much from afar,” added another. “In my opinion, he is what encompasses being a hockey player. He’s strong, smart, disciplined, great on the draw, plays a great two-way game and just an all-around hockey player. If you’re looking for someone at this level that plays the game the right way, I would say Cole Knuble is a very good one to emulate.”

“Last year he had a good season on a Fargo team that was okay, but I think there was some fear about the combination of his size and his skating ability. But there’s no denying he proved both of those wrong this year,” said one NHL scout. “Although he doesn’t have that blazing speed yet, I think he was faster and he’s such a smart player. In my opinion, he was the best player in the west, possibly the best overall player in the league.”

“The skill level has always been there with Cole but I think it’s the other parts of his game that stand out,” added another scout. “He plays a 200-foot game and he’s just as good in the defensive zone as he is in the offensive zone. He back-checks hard plus he took every key draw for (Fargo). Yes, there are still areas of his game that need to improve. But he’s the type of guy everybody wants to have in their lineup.”

TRL Analysis

Knuble’s 2022-23 resume is as impressive as it gets in the USHL and it’s no coincidence the Force had the season they did with No. 22 leading the way. Few players garnered as much respect around the league as Knuble and his numbers speak for themselves.

While the goals and points look good on paper, it’s the little details of Knuble’s game that stand out. He’s got great vision, he’s one of the league’s smartest players, he’s seemingly in the right spot at all times and when the lights shine brightest, Knuble is at his best.

Just look no further than his Game 4 performance in the Western Conference semifinals as Knuble scored four goals in an 8-4 win over Lincoln and helped propel the Force to the Clark Cup Final. You won’t meet many better kids off the ice either and it’s no surprise he wore a letter as one of Fargo’s captains.

Make no mistake there are reasons Knuble was passed over last June. As both scouts mentioned above, Knuble isn’t the world’s biggest player and although it’s improved, his skating will still need to improve in the long run.

However, what he lacks in size he makes up with smarts and tenacity. Knuble isn’t afraid to go to the dirty areas and he can jump over the boards for literally any situation — 5-on-5, penalty kill, power play, a key faceoff — you name it. As one opposing USHL coach quipped, Knuble can play the grimy and physical style with the numbers of a skill player.

Knuble is a difference-maker and while the NHL genes already exist with his father, Mike, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him. The next step could be adding an NHL logo to his name later this month.

Draft projection: Rounds 4-6